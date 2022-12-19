FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 is perhaps one of the best challenges that have been released in the game so far. It guarantees a special version of the Icon card for gamers prior to the expiry of such player items on Friday, December 23.

EA Sports has offered plenty of special promos and rewards on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup for the Ultimate Team. One such piece of content has been the Icon cards, which are special versions of the Legends. They are great additions of players who have retired as Icons and legends. Icon cards have been released this year to celebrate the mega World Cup event.

Let's take a look at the tasks that are part of the 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC. This will allow FIFA 23 players to estimate the amount of FUT coins required to complete the challenge and earn the special rewards.

88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC is a great challenge in FIFA 23

EA Sports, quite surprisingly, has kept the conditions in the 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC very easy. There are just two tasks that you will have to accomplish and submit the required relevant squads.

Task 1 - 85-rated squad

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 87-rated squad

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

The 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC is live in the game for a week, so you can take a relatively patient approach to complete the challenge. FIFA 23 will need you to spend about 240,000 FUT coins if you wish to complete both tasks with cards bought from the market.

However, you can also reduce the total completion cost by using fodder from your collection. Fodder refers to surplus cards that have no use in the main squad for a FIFA 23 player. This includes higher-rated items that might not fit someone's squad for various reasons. Using such items to complete the challenge will save some of you some FUT coins.

The final reward of the 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC could leave players in a bit of a puzzle. Ideally, such items are better versions than Mids. Their stats lie somewhere between their respective Mid and Prime versions. So an item belonging to the former category will be relatively poorer than a regular FIFA World Cup Icon.

However, the overall value of rewards from this challenge is pretty high. This is why the cost seems quite justified in terms of what you could win from the reward pool. Moreover, the completion cost can be drastically reduced, depending on how much fodder you use from your collection.

Overall, it's an exciting challenge that all players should attempt to complete if they have enough coins. It could also be the last time a FIFA World Cup Icon card can be obtained from outside the FUT market since the release of such items will cease in some days.

