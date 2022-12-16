FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament promo: Release date and time across all regions revealed

With the ongoing FIFA World Cup rapidly approaching its conclusion, tournament festivities are coming to an end in FIFA 23 as well. EA Sports has revealed that the World Cup Team of the Tournament promo will be released up next in Ultimate Team, heralding the end of themed promos in FUT.

This edition of the World Cup has provided fans with memories that will last a lifetime, with quality football, spectacular goals, entertaining matches, shocking upsets, and incredible individual performances. This has led to plenty of hype and excitement around several players who have outshone the rest and led their nation by example, and will be included in the upcoming promo in FIFA 23.

World Cup Team of the Tournament will be the final World Cup themed promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The ongoing tournament has provided FUT enthusiasts with a plethora of content to grind for and enjoy. Not only did World Cup Swaps keep gamers engaged with gameplay-based objectives, but there were also several promos featuring rosters of special cards for fans to try and obtain, such as World Cup Stories, Path to Glory, and Road to the World Cup.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and EA Sports has confirmed that the current World Cup Phenoms promo will be replaced by the Team of the Tournament event. This is likely to be the final promo involving the iconic tournament, and will reward the top performers by releasing upgraded versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

When does World Cup Team of the Tournament begin in FIFA 23?

EA Sports has added a loading screen in Ultimate Team that indicates the starting time of the Team of the Tournament promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The promo will commence on December 16, at the following times across various time zones:

GMT: 6:00 PM

IST: 11:30 PM

ET: 1:00 PM

PT: 10:00 AM

Based on these times, it's evident that the beginning of the promo is almost here, and fans will be eager to make the most out of the final World Cup promo of the year as the tournament approaches its end.

What to expect from the Team of the Tournament promo?

If leaks are to be believed, not only will the promo consist of the usual elements such as a roster of special cards, SBCs, and objectives, but there's also a rumored Flashback Cristiano Ronaldo SBC that has been teased by leakers on social media, adding to the hype surrounding the event in FUT.

FIFA 23 News @UTSources TOTT comes soon.



- Messi

- Mbappé

- Theo Hernandez

- Gakpo

- Bounou

- Amrabat

- Foden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

- Casemiro

- Gvardiol

- Otamendi



Who else deserves a spot? 🤔



There have also been several leaks regarding the names that will be featured in the promo squad, with the most notable inclusions on the roster including:

There have also been several leaks regarding the names that will be featured in the promo squad, with the most notable inclusions on the roster including:

Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane

Phil Foden

Cody Gakpo

Theo Hernandez

Casemiro

Thiago Silva

Gavi

Ivan Perisic

Josko Gvardiol

Not only are these some of the biggest and most popular names in the world of football, they also possess incredible cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which will be extremely overpowered in the current meta of the game.

