FIFA 23 leak hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback card coming to Ultimate Team

If a recent leak turn out to be accurate, Cristiano Ronaldo's Flashback card will be added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The data comes from reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania, well-known for insider news in the community. The news is sure to delight the millions of fans of the Portuguese star who has played in some of the biggest clubs in the world.

According to the information, the upcoming card will return to Ronaldo's first stint at Manchester United. He switched to England from Portugal when he was 18 years old, and became one of the world's best players at Old Trafford. The upcoming Flashback card will return as is, and the predicted stats indicate the same.

The official stats haven't been leaked yet, and it remains to be seen how good the offering will be. However, based on the predicted stats, it will be a 88 RW card, which will follow the same trend as Lionel Messi's addition from the same series.

Flashback cards usually go back to the previous season of a footballer's career, and their stats reflect the same. A classic example is the Thiago Silva card that was added to FIFA 23 in October. Unlike the base variant, the Brazilian has a lot more pace in his special card. The same could be the case with Ronaldo, whose pace has been nerfed in his base version.

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Flashback card could be a hit with the community

As mentioned earlier, the 88-rated RW card will be a pacy option, just like how Ronaldo was during his older days. His predicted pace of 92 will likely be the most substantial part, and it will be a handful for any defender. While pace has become somewhat manageable in this year's meta, it still remains a viable option.

Dribbling is likely another critical area that makes the card a terrific addition. It now remains to be seen what the official stats and attributes will be and when it will become available.

Ronaldo's Flashback card will undoubtedly be released in FIFA 23 as an SBC. Typically, these challenges have dedicated tasks that need to be completed to earn the special variant. Therefore, it's hard to determine how many coins will be required to complete the tasks.

If the leak turns out to be accurate, the Cristiano Ronaldo will join Messi in having a Flashback card for FIFA 23. The Argentine's special card was released in November and has made for an exciting addition to the Ultimate Team.

