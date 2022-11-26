After days of being teased and hyped by leaks, EA Sports has finally released the Lionel Messi Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The iconic Argentine forward has received an overall rating downgrade but an impressive buff for some key attributes in-game.

The SBC is a throwback to his World Cup debut all the way back in 2006, at the very beginning of his fabled career.

With the World Cup in full swing, the eyes of the world will be on Messi as he attempts to win the most coveted trophy in the world of football, making this the perfect time to release this much-anticipated SBC. The release of this challenge also coincides with the Black Friday festivities in FUT, further adding to the hype surrounding the content release.

Flashback Lionel Messi in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team celebrates his World Cup debut back in 2006

Leo has established himself as a legend of the beautiful game, often considered the greatest player ever. He has won everything there is to win in club football, but the Argentine maestro will be hoping to add the World Cup trophy to his resume in the ongoing tournament.

The current edition of the World Cup is his fifth time participating in the iconic tournament, and EA Sports have commemorated the beginning of his journey with the latest flashback SBC.

What does Flashback Lionel Messi look like in-game?

Messi has received an overall rating nerf from 91 to 87, but has been upgraded in certain key aspects, including pace. The new meta of FIFA 23 is all about pace, and Messi has the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 81

Defending: 35

Passing: 86

Physicality: 63

How to complete the Flashback SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of four segments, each with its own requirements and individual pack rewards. These are the various segments that must be completed to obtain the Flashback card in FUT:

PSG

PSG players: minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Argentina

Argentina Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

Team of the week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 320,000 FUT coins.

Is it worth completing the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly among the greatest players to ever grace the sport of football and has a massive fan following across the globe. This SBC celebrates the roots of his legendary international career, and is definitely worth the investment for his supporters.

For gamers looking for a meta and overpowered card, this version of Leo could be significantly better than his base gold version due to the pace upgrade. Pace is king in FIFA 23, and this Flashback card has received a massive buff to that stat in particular. He has also received medium/medium work rates, in contrast to his usual low/low work rates, which is a massive improvement.

Poll : 0 votes