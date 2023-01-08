With the FUT Centurions promo underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports have released arguably the most intriguing and unique SBC pack in the franchise's history.

Aptly titled 100 Players Upgrade, the SBC offers a pack of 100 rare players, much to the excitement of gamers around the world. However, a pack of this caliber also comes at a considerable cost.

While the community might not be satisfied with the cards included in the first roster of the FUT Centurions promo, they will still be excited about obtaining a pack of 100 rare players in FIFA 23. While the pack itself is not the first to offer such a ridiculous amount of players, it is the first instance of such a lucrative pack being up for grabs through an SBC.

The Centurions 100 Pack can be claimed by completing an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 is a unique iteration of the franchise when it comes to packs and microtransactions. EA Sports have introduced a host of creative new packs in the FUT Store, including the Winter Special pack added during the Winter Wildcards event. This pack contained 106 cards, including a guaranteed FUT Hero version, and cost 500,000 FUT coins or 3,000 FIFA Points to redeem.

However, the Centurions 100 Pack is the first instance of such an enticing pack being available as an SBC. The SBC has been appropriately titled the 100 Players Upgrade, as it provides a pack containing 100 cards, 20 of which are Rare Silvers, and the rest are Rare Gold versions.

How to complete the 100 Players Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With such a coveted pack up for grabs, the SBC also comes with a hefty price tag and demanding requirements. It consists of three individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements specified in each segment:

83-Rated Squad

Minimum Team Rating: 83

84-Rated Squad

Team of the Week Players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

85-Rated Squad

Minimum Team Rating: 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 125,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the inflated price of high-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the 100 Players Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC is by no means a cheap endeavor in FUT, especially with the price of fodder cards being inflated at the moment due to other lucrative SBCs, including the Base Icon Player Pick SBC. However, this is the first time such a massive pack has been available as an SBC, and fans will be eager to test their luck.

While the FUT Centurions Team one roster is rather underwhelming, gamers will be able to obtain a significant amount of high-rated and overpowered cards in this pack. FUT enthusiasts can also complete the SBC and save it for the upcoming Team of the Year event, making it a worthwhile venture despite the high cost of completion.

