How to vote for FIFA 23 TOTY (Team of the Year) nominees

As we gear up towards FIFA 23's TOTY (Team of the Year) promo, EA Sports recently revealed the nominee list for this year's iteration. The list comprises a hundred names divided into four neat categories: Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, and Attackers. FIFA 23 players will get to vote on the final eleven of the squad, which will be revealed later this month.
FIFA Ultimate Team players excitedly wait each year for the auspicious TOTY promo, which showcases the very best footballers based on their form and performance over the past year. With the nominee list finally being revealed, those eager can check whether their favorites made the cut.
This article notes how FIFA players can vote for the FIFA 23 TOTY squad once the process begins.
FIFA 23 TOTY voting: Schedule, how to, and more
The voting process for this year's FUT TOTY squad will begin on Tuesday, January 10, at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm GMT. The countdown is live on the game's official website for the promo with the tag "Voting opens soon." The voting process for the same usually lasts for a week.
The voting process for this year's FUT TOTY squad will end by Tuesday, January 17, at 3 am ET / 8 am GMT / 12 am PT. Players will have to get their choices into the system before it concludes if they want their voices to be heard.
To cast their votes for the FIFA 23 TOTY squad, one must follow the below-mentioned steps -
- You must make your way to the official EA FIFA 23 Ultimate Team - Team of the Year page.
- You will then have to choose the nominated players you would like to vote for the final starting XI squad in each of the four positions.
- You will then need to confirm and submit your vote.
The full list of this year's FIFA 23 TOTY squad nominees is as follows:
Goalkeeper nominees for FUT TOTY squad
- Alisson
- Ederson
- Emiliano Martínez
- Gregor Kobel
- Hugo Lloris
- Kevin Trapp
- Mike Maignan
- Thibaut Courtois
- Wojciech Szczesny
- Yassine Bounou
Defender nominees for FUT TOTY squad
- Achraf Hakimi
- Alex Grimaldo
- Alphonso Davies
- Cristiano Biraghi
- Cristian Romero
- Dayot Upamecano
- Eder Militao
- Fikayo Tomori
- Gleison Bremer
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Joao Cancelo
- Jonathan Clauss
- Josko Gvardiol
- Jules Kounde
- Kalidou Koulibaly
- Kieran Trippier
- Marcos Acuna
- Marquinhos
- Nicolas Otamendi
- Niklas Sule
- Reece James
- Ruben Dias
- Theo Hernandez
- Thiago Silva
- Virgil van Dijk
Midfielder nominees for FUT TOTY squad
- Adrian Rabiot
- Aurélien Tchouameni
- Bernardo Silva
- Bruno Fernandes
- Bukayo Saka
- Casemiro
- Daichi Kamada
- Dani Parejo
- Declan Rice
- Enzo Fernandez
- Federico Valverde
- Filip Kostic
- Ivan Perisic
- Joshua Kimmich
- Jude Bellingham
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Lorenzo Pellegrini
- Luka Modric
- Marcelo Brozovic
- Martin Odegaard
- Mikel Merino
- Moussa Diaby
- Nabil Fekir
- Nicolo Barella
- Pedri
- Ritsu Doan
- Rodri
- Sandro Tonali
- Seko Fofana
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
- Sofyan Amrabat
- Steven Berghuis
- Toni Kroos
- Vincenzo Grifo
Attacker nominees for FUT TOTY squad
- Antoine Griezmann
- Borja Iglesias
- Christopher Nkunku
- Ciro Immobile
- Cody Gakpo
- Darwin Nunez
- Dejan Kulusevski
- Dusan Vlahovic
- Erling Haaland
- Gabriel Jesus
- Harry Kane
- Heung Min Son
- Iago Aspas
- Joao Felix
- Karim Benzema
- Kylian Mbappe
- Lautaro Martínez
- Lionel Messi
- Martin Terrier
- Mohammed Salah
- Neymar Jr.
- Olivier Giroud
- Ousmane Dembele
- Phil Foden
- Rafael Leao
- Randal Kolo Muani
- Robert Lewandowski
- Sadio Mane
- Victor Osimhen
- Vinicius Jr.
- Wissam Ben Yedder
