How to vote for FIFA 23 TOTY (Team of the Year) nominees

As we gear up towards FIFA 23's TOTY (Team of the Year) promo, EA Sports recently revealed the nominee list for this year's iteration. The list comprises a hundred names divided into four neat categories: Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, and Attackers. FIFA 23 players will get to vote on the final eleven of the squad, which will be revealed later this month.

FIFA Ultimate Team players excitedly wait each year for the auspicious TOTY promo, which showcases the very best footballers based on their form and performance over the past year. With the nominee list finally being revealed, those eager can check whether their favorites made the cut.

This article notes how FIFA players can vote for the FIFA 23 TOTY squad once the process begins.

FIFA 23 TOTY voting: Schedule, how to, and more

The voting process for this year's FUT TOTY squad will begin on Tuesday, January 10, at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm GMT. The countdown is live on the game's official website for the promo with the tag "Voting opens soon." The voting process for the same usually lasts for a week.

The voting process for this year's FUT TOTY squad will end by Tuesday, January 17, at 3 am ET / 8 am GMT / 12 am PT. Players will have to get their choices into the system before it concludes if they want their voices to be heard.

To cast their votes for the FIFA 23 TOTY squad, one must follow the below-mentioned steps -

You must make your way to the official EA FIFA 23 Ultimate Team - Team of the Year page.

You will then have to choose the nominated players you would like to vote for the final starting XI squad in each of the four positions.

You will then need to confirm and submit your vote.

The full list of this year's FIFA 23 TOTY squad nominees is as follows:

Goalkeeper nominees for FUT TOTY squad

Alisson

Ederson

Emiliano Martínez

Gregor Kobel

Hugo Lloris

Kevin Trapp

Mike Maignan

Thibaut Courtois

Wojciech Szczesny

Yassine Bounou

Defender nominees for FUT TOTY squad

Achraf Hakimi

Alex Grimaldo

Alphonso Davies

Cristiano Biraghi

Cristian Romero

Dayot Upamecano

Eder Militao

Fikayo Tomori

Gleison Bremer

Jeremie Frimpong

Joao Cancelo

Jonathan Clauss

Josko Gvardiol

Jules Kounde

Kalidou Koulibaly

Kieran Trippier

Marcos Acuna

Marquinhos

Nicolas Otamendi

Niklas Sule

Reece James

Ruben Dias

Theo Hernandez

Thiago Silva

Virgil van Dijk

Midfielder nominees for FUT TOTY squad

Adrian Rabiot

Aurélien Tchouameni

Bernardo Silva

Bruno Fernandes

Bukayo Saka

Casemiro

Daichi Kamada

Dani Parejo

Declan Rice

Enzo Fernandez

Federico Valverde

Filip Kostic

Ivan Perisic

Joshua Kimmich

Jude Bellingham

Kevin De Bruyne

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Luka Modric

Marcelo Brozovic

Martin Odegaard

Mikel Merino

Moussa Diaby

Nabil Fekir

Nicolo Barella

Pedri

Ritsu Doan

Rodri

Sandro Tonali

Seko Fofana

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sofyan Amrabat

Steven Berghuis

Toni Kroos

Vincenzo Grifo

Attacker nominees for FUT TOTY squad

Antoine Griezmann

Borja Iglesias

Christopher Nkunku

Ciro Immobile

Cody Gakpo

Darwin Nunez

Dejan Kulusevski

Dusan Vlahovic

Erling Haaland

Gabriel Jesus

Harry Kane

Heung Min Son

Iago Aspas

Joao Felix

Karim Benzema

Kylian Mbappe

Lautaro Martínez

Lionel Messi

Martin Terrier

Mohammed Salah

Neymar Jr.

Olivier Giroud

Ousmane Dembele

Phil Foden

Rafael Leao

Randal Kolo Muani

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mane

Victor Osimhen

Vinicius Jr.

Wissam Ben Yedder

