FIFA 23 Team of the Week 11 (TOTW 11) predictions: All cards featuring Harry Kane, Jules Kounde, and more

After an exciting weekend of club football, EA Sports will have plenty of candidates to choose from for Team of the Week 11 (TOTW 11) in FIFA 23, with the likes of Harry Kane and Jules Kounde stealing the show. The two superstars led their teams to glory with heroic performances in their respective leagues and will potentially be rewarded for their contributions with special cards in FUT.
Team of the Week has returned to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team after a hiatus of almost two months following the World Cup, heralding the return of club football. It is one way for EA Sports to reward the best performers in the top leagues of club football while simultaneously providing gamers with fresh content in FIFA 23.
Note: This article features predictions for TOTW 11 based on individual match ratings.
Team of the Week 11 (TOTW 11) could feature heavy hitters like Harry Kane and Jules Kounde in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Club football consistently delivers entertaining action, and the stakes are higher than ever, with domestic leagues worldwide heating up. In these leagues, star players gain recognition for their match-winning performances. EA Sports rewards their contributions with boosted cards in FIFA 23, and TOTW 11 will be no different.
With all eyes on the English Premier League (EPL), the top flight in English football, Harry Kane stole the show with an incredible effort against Crystal Palace. Kane found the back of the net twice, leading Spurs to a 4-0 victory.
Kane was not the only English veteran to impress fans in the Premier League, as Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier continued his rich form by showcasing his skills in a top-four clash against Arsenal. Newcastle held the league leaders to a draw in their high-profile fixture, with Trippier patrolling the flanks and breaking down any attacks the north London side could muster up.
FC Barcelona cemented their position as league leaders in La Liga with a narrow 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, with Jules Kounde being the standout performer. While his French compatriot Ousmane Dembele scored the decisive goal of the tie, Kounde was a wall in Barca's defense, not allowing Atletico to attack down the right flank.
While Kounde's defensive brilliance helped Barca climb to the top of the La Liga table, Villareal's Gerard Moreno led his side to victory against Real Madrid. The Spanish striker once again proved why he is amongst the most underrated forwards in the sport, as he was involved in both their goals in a 2-1 win against the current champions. He is another contender for a spot in TOTW 11.
Club football is back in full swing, and with EA Sports closely monitoring the top domestic leagues in the world, it will be interesting to see whether the likes of Harry Kane and Jules Kounde are included in TOTW 11 despite already possessing several special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.