FIFA 23 Team of the Week 10 (TOTW 10) cards released with Griezmann and Odegaard as headlining players

After a lengthy hiatus due to the World Cup festivities in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released Team of the Week 10 with Antoine Griezmann and Martin Odegaard leading the pack. This is the first TOTW squad released in FUT since November, indicating the return of club football, with domestic leagues resuming regular proceedings around the globe.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA is here!



With the return of TOTW, the In-Form Progression Path has been refreshed with larger upgrade sizes across various OVR ranges. Additionally, there will now be two Featured TOTW Items per release.



#FUT #FIFA23 It's baaaack. Team of the Weekis here!With the return of TOTW, the In-Form Progression Path has been refreshed with larger upgrade sizes across various OVR ranges. Additionally, there will now be two Featured TOTW Items per release. It's baaaack. Team of the Week 🔟 is here!With the return of TOTW, the In-Form Progression Path has been refreshed with larger upgrade sizes across various OVR ranges. Additionally, there will now be two Featured TOTW Items per release.#FUT #FIFA23 https://t.co/XCWBZnIKwy

Last week was rather eventful with regard to the top leagues, and EA has recognized the contributions of the best performers by including them in TOTW 10.

Griezmann and Odegaard headline impressive TOTW 10 roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Martin Odegaard was the star of the show on December 31 as Arsenal beat Brighton 4-2 in the Premier League. This helped the side maintain their spot at the top of the table. The second headlining player, Antoine Griezmann, provided two assists to lead Atletico Madrid to a 2-0 win in La Liga. Both superstars have been included in TOTW 10 of FIFA 23, among other highly-rated cards.

Who is included in the TOTW 10 roster?

These are the footballers included in the squad:

Martin Odegaard: 88

Anotine Griezmann: 97

Mehdi Taremi: 87

Douglas Luiz: 87

Pau Torres: 86

Jeremias Ledesma: 86

Lois Openda: 85

Ricardo Horta: 85

Luke Shaw: 84

Maxence Caqueret: 84

Nuno Santos: 84

Alban Lafont: 84

Connor Roberts: 83

Brais Mendez: 83

Aaron Mooy: 83

Levi Garcia: 83

Fabio Borini: 83

Jamie Maclaren: 83

Collins Fai: 81

Josh Windass: 80

Matt Smith: 79

Carl Piergianni: 77

Lallianzuala Chhangte: 75

Which are the best cards in TOTW 10 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the likes of Griezmann and Odegaard will steal the show with their high-rated versions, there are several hidden gems in this new TOTW lineup. Luke Shaw stands out as an elite-tier player, as the Manchester United defender has been position-changed to center-back. This allows him to utilize his pace and physical presence in a central position, making him an effective CB.

Lois Openda will also be overpowered in-game with his impressive pace and shooting attributes. Moreover, cards like Douglas Luiz and Maxence Caqueret will also be highly valued in the FUT transfer market due to their well-rounded stats.

Team of the Week has been an integral part of Ultimate Team since its inception, rewarding the best performers over the weekend in their respective leagues. Not only does it award footballers for their contributions to their team's success with boosted versions in FIFA 23, it also provides gamers with weekly content to look forward to.

Poll : 0 votes