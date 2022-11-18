Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for Manchester United

Manchester United has been the talk of the town in the world of football recently, and this hype will undoubtedly translate into the world of FIFA 23 as well. The Red Devils are amongst Europe's elite when it comes to their legacy and history in the sport, with the club widely being considered one of the most successful of all time. However, they have been in a rebuilding phase over the last decade.

Since the departure of their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United has struggled to regain any semblance of their former glory. The club hasn't truly put up a challenge for the title since his tenure, and despite securing some accolades under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, there is still a long way to go before they rediscover their form.

However, Manchester United continues to be an impressive squad in FIFA 23. They have made several high-profile signings over the past few seasons to bolster their ranks, and this is reflected accurately in their in-game ratings.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most optimal custom tactics to bring the best out of Manchester United in FIFA 23

Despite their recent struggles, Manchester United is still one of the most popular clubs in the world, with their real-world popularity carrying over to FIFA as well. Their roster features some of the most prominent names in the world of football, and fans will be hoping that they can use these players to replicate the glory days of the club on the virtual pitch.

Which is the best formation for Manchester United in FIFA 23?

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Antony, and Casemiro joining the club in the past few seasons, United have some big hitters in their starting lineup who are also incredible in the game. To accommodate all of them in the starting eleven, the standard 442 formation will be the ideal selection.

Spearheading the attack will be the duo of Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be assisted by the duo of Antony and Jadon Sancho on the wings. All four of these footballers possess incredible attributes and five-star skill moves in FIFA 23, making them overpowered in the game.

The midfield will consist of their latest recruit Casemiro, who will provide the defensive reinforcement that the squad requires, while Bruno Fernandes will operate in a more creative role next to him.

Defensively, Raphael Varane will pair up with another new signing in the form of Lisandro Martinez, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw being the fullbacks.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation?

To make the most out of the 442 formation, both strikers must be instructed to stay forward and 'get in behind,' while the wingers must be told to come back on defense and 'cut inside.' This allows gamers to flood their opposition's box with players who provide passing options while also being defensively sound.

In midfield, both players must be set to 'cover center,' with Casemiro being told to stay back while attacking and Bruno being told to 'get forward.' Defensively, both fullbacks must be instructed to stay back while attacking to ensure that the team is not vulnerable to counterattacks, especially with pace being overpowered in FIFA 23 after the latest patch.

