FIFA 23 overall reveal: Which Manchester United footballer has the highest rating?

In FIFA 23, many players will be using Manchester United to build their own FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). Their best player this year is none other than one that many consider the GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many players are looking towards the Premier League to build their FUT squads early, as they do most years on release. Manchester United have always been one of the largest international clubs in the league, so naturally many are going to have a high level of interest in Cristiano Ronaldo's FUT card.

What does Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 23 card look like?

FIFA 23 is set to be released in the coming weeks, on September 27. Players are already gearing up for the new game cycle, and are looking to create the best team that they can in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) as soon as possible.

EA has just begun revealing the highest-rated players in the entire game for FIFA 23, and only two Manchester United stars have made it onto the top 23 rated cards.

The highest of the two Manchester United players is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. This should come as no surprise, even if some consider last season to be one of the weakest seasons he has had in some time.

Ronaldo will always remain one of the highest-rated players in the game, but fans will have to go back over a decade of FIFA titles to find one as low-rated as this year's iteration.

This year, Ronaldo is coming in at an overall rating of 90. Here are the stats on the face of his card (reminder, we do not have any in-game stats yet):

Pace: 81

Shooting: 92

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 34

Physical: 75

With the face stats revealed for his FIFA 23 card, there have been some major downgrades that have been made, most notably with his pace. Every stat was reduced, other than physical and defense. Ronaldo lost 6 pace, 4 passing, 3 dribbling, and 1 shooting.

He is still expected to have 5-star skills and a 4-star weak foot, but EA has not confirmed anything other than the face stats.

At just 90 overall, this is the second-lowest base card Cristiano Ronaldo has ever had. His lowest-ever being in FIFA 11 when he was just one overall lower, at 89.

It is fair to keep in mind that the highest-rated card in FIFA 23 is 91, with five players tied for the title this year: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo is still tied for the second-highest rating in the game, at 90 overall. He is tied with Mohammed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Thibaut Courtois, and Manuel Neuer.

Ronaldo is officially being given the classic EA treatment for players at such an advanced age, with a strong downgrade for pace. He will surely be one of the most coveted cards in FIFA 23 if for nothing else but his reputation as a fantastic card in the game.

But with just a measley 81 pace, will this be the cheapest Ronaldo card of all time?

