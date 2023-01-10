FIFA 23 TOTY La Liga player nominations revealed

One of the most exciting features for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players is the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo. Right on cue, developers have revealed the nominee list for this year's squad. Everyone will be keen to know whether their favorite players have made the cut on the shortlist and will be eager to vote when the process begins.
Increasing from last year's 80 nominees, EA Sports confirmed the 100 nominees for FIFA 23's Ultimate Team TOTY squad earlier today, with the announcement available to be seen on their official Twitter handle. There are a few surprise picks and misses, pointed out by fans' comments, especially the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.
This article jots down all La Liga players whose exceptional form over the past year has earned them a spot as a nominee for FIFA 23's Ultimate Team TOTY squad.
Who are the La Liga players featured in the nominee list for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTY squad?
Real Madrid and Manchester City have the highest number of players nominated for the FUT TOTY Squad this year, with eight of its players being named on the list. Players nominated from La Liga, Spain's top-flight division, are as follows:
La Liga Attacker Nominees for the FUT TOTY squad
- Karim Benzema - Real Madrid & France
- Borja Iglesias - Real Betis & Spain
- Ousmane Dembele - Barcelona & France
- Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid & France
- Iago Aspas - Celta Vigo & Spain
- Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid & Portulgal
- Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona & Poland
- Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid & Brazil
La Liga Midfielder Nominees for the FUT TOTY squad
- Nabil Fekir - Real Betis & France
- Toni Kroos - Real Madrid & Germany
- Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad & Spain
- Luka Modric - Real Madrid & Croatia
- Pedri - Barcelona & Spain
- Dani Parejo - Villareal & Spain
- Aurélien Tchouameni - Real Madrid & France
- Federico Valverde - Real Madrid & Uruguay
La Liga Defender Nominees for the FUT TOTY squad
- Marcos Acuña - Sevilla & Argentia
- Eder Militao - Real Madrid & Brazil
- Jules Kounde - Barcelona & France
La Liga Goalkeeper Nominees for the FUT TOTY squad
- Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid & Belgium
- Yassine Bounou - Sevilla & Morocco
Much like last year, FIFA 23 players will have a say in which eleven players will make their way to the final FUT TOTY squad this year. The voting process for the same is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 10, at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm GMT.
It will run until Tuesday, January 17, at 3 am ET / 8 am GMT / 12 am PT. The final list will likely be unveiled on Thursday, January 19.