FIFA 23 TOTY La Liga player nominations revealed

One of the most exciting features for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players is the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo. Right on cue, developers have revealed the nominee list for this year's squad. Everyone will be keen to know whether their favorite players have made the cut on the shortlist and will be eager to vote when the process begins.

Increasing from last year's 80 nominees, EA Sports confirmed the 100 nominees for FIFA 23's Ultimate Team TOTY squad earlier today, with the announcement available to be seen on their official Twitter handle. There are a few surprise picks and misses, pointed out by fans' comments, especially the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This article jots down all La Liga players whose exceptional form over the past year has earned them a spot as a nominee for FIFA 23's Ultimate Team TOTY squad.

Who are the La Liga players featured in the nominee list for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTY squad?

Real Madrid and Manchester City have the highest number of players nominated for the FUT TOTY Squad this year, with eight of its players being named on the list. Players nominated from La Liga, Spain's top-flight division, are as follows:

La Liga Attacker Nominees for the FUT TOTY squad

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid & France

Borja Iglesias - Real Betis & Spain

Ousmane Dembele - Barcelona & France

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid & France

Iago Aspas - Celta Vigo & Spain

Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid & Portulgal

Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona & Poland

Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid & Brazil

La Liga Midfielder Nominees for the FUT TOTY squad

Nabil Fekir - Real Betis & France

Toni Kroos - Real Madrid & Germany

Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad & Spain

Luka Modric - Real Madrid & Croatia

Pedri - Barcelona & Spain

Dani Parejo - Villareal & Spain

Aurélien Tchouameni - Real Madrid & France

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid & Uruguay

La Liga Defender Nominees for the FUT TOTY squad

Marcos Acuña - Sevilla & Argentia

Eder Militao - Real Madrid & Brazil

Jules Kounde - Barcelona & France

La Liga Goalkeeper Nominees for the FUT TOTY squad

Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid & Belgium

Yassine Bounou - Sevilla & Morocco

Much like last year, FIFA 23 players will have a say in which eleven players will make their way to the final FUT TOTY squad this year. The voting process for the same is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 10, at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm GMT.

It will run until Tuesday, January 17, at 3 am ET / 8 am GMT / 12 am PT. The final list will likely be unveiled on Thursday, January 19.

