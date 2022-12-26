Is the FIFA 23 Winter Special Pack worth it in Ultimate Team?

The FIFA 23 Winter Special Pack is one of the several special additions currently available in the game's store that can be acquired with FIFA Points or FUT coins. These packs are limited-time offerings that are not found regularly in the game.

Naturally, these packs differ from the standard ones in notable ways. Some even include special cards, like promo items and icons. However, the special additions come at a cost, and this is true for the Winter Special Pack as well.

Based on the number of FUT coins required, the Winter Special Pack is the costliest addition made to the game this year. It costs a whopping 500,000 FUT coins and also offers the most content in a FIFA 23 pack so far. Let's find out if the offerings are worth the cost of the pack.

The FIFA 23 Winter Special pack's offerings aren't all that "special"

Before a player buys a FIFA 23 pack, they should check what's on offer. It's important to read through the official pack description, which often reveals what's on offer and the odds of obtaining any particular reward. These odds essentially determine the value proposition of the pack.

Players who purchase the FIFA 23 Winter Special Pack will get a total of 105 Rare Gold Players. Here's the complete distribution of all the content that can be found in the pack:

105 Rare Gold Players

Five Players will have an 85 overall or higher

One FUT Hero Player rated 87 or higher

Here are the odds of obtaining the rewards:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player 17%

Ones to Watch Player - 5.1%

UCL RTTK Player - 12%

Rulebreakers Player - 9.6%

One positive thing about the Winter Special Pack is the inclusion of older promos, but it's also a major cause of concern. Barring a few select cards, most of the cards from these promos have declined in valuation. This means that the current prices of these cards in FIFA 23 are much lower than what they were selling for in the last month.

In simpler terms, the value of the potential rewards from the FIFA 23 Winter Special Pack has decreased in the last two months. Moreover, items from the promos are not guaranteed, and the odds aren't all that high to begin with. Ones to Watch is arguably the most interesting of the three, but it comes with the lowest odds.

The FUT Hero card in the pack is a nice addition, especially considering that it will be rated at least 87 or higher. However, the valuation of the remaining cards is still quite underwhelming, and the recent decrease in base card prices weakens the value proposition of the Winter Special Pack. At the time of writing, most base cards can only be effectively utilized when completing SBCs, so players won't get much out of them.

All the rewards that are obtained from the Winter Special Pack will be untradeable, so players will have to use most of them as fodder. Spending 500,000 FUT coins for this purpose won't be a wise use of resources. A FIFA 23 player could potentially find the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, or Neymar in the pack, but they'll have to be incredibly lucky for this to happen.

Betting such a huge amount of coins at this stage of the game isn't a particularly smart thing to do. Unless a player has plenty of disposable coins in the game, they'll be better off avoiding the latest special pack.

