Why the FIFA 23 FUT Heroes Players Pack isn't worth it

The FUT Heroes Players Pack is still available in FIFA 23 for another 14 hours. Released as part of the game's Black Friday offerings, the pack comes with a different set of rewards than what is usually offered.

This includes a guaranteed special FUT Heroes card, along with several other rewards. The pack may seem interesting at first glance, and it's certainly better than some of the other special packs. The cost is also relatively low, considering that similar packs usually cost more FUT coins.

Gamers can get some amazing cards from the FUT Heroes Players Pack, and the pack at least offers a guaranteed FUT Heroes addition. However, after a careful analysis, players may want to save their FUT coins and reconsider purchasing the pack.

Despite offering a guaranteed special card, the FUT Heroes Players Pack in FIFA 23 isn't worth 200,000 FUT coins

It only takes some time to understand why FIFA 23 players should refrain from buying the FUT Heroes Players Pack. At the time of writing, the pack is available in the in-game store for around 14 hours and can only be bought once per account. Here's a look at what the pack offers and why some players might be interested in purchasing it:

1 FUT Hero card

5 Rare Gold Players

5 picks between two FIFA World Cup cards

Here are the odds that will be applied in determining the rewards of the pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 85+ Player - 35%

Team of the Week Player - <1%

Road to the FIFA World Cup Player - 1.7%

The most disappointing aspect of the FUT Heroes Players Pack is the low probability of receiving the special cards. EA Sports has intentionally taken these numbers down due to the fact that the pack guarantees an FUT Hero card.

The question that needs to be asked now is if the FUT Hero card will be worth the 200,000 FUT coins players will have to spend. Out of all the FUT Hero cards, only nine have a market valuation of over 200,000 FUT coins. Among them, the valuation of Rudi Voller is quite close to the mark, and the eight other cards are comfortably above the cost of the pack.

On the other hand, there are plenty of FUT Hero cards whose values fall below 200,000 FUT coins. In fact, most of them are way below that number, and it's definitely a smarter choice to obtain them from the market.

Moreover, the other content from the pack isn't worth discussing. All the rewards of the FUT Heroes Players Pack are untradeable. This means players will either have to use them in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads or convert them into fodder.

At first glance, the FUT Heroes Players Pack may look like a good choice in FIFA 23 because of the guaranteed special card. However, it's a pack that players should avoid by all means, as the 200,000 FUT coins can be better spent elsewhere in the game.

