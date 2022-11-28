FIFA 23 86+ FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA 23 86+ FUT hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC is a unique amalgamation of two sets of special cards, which are essentially upgrades of each other. This is the first instance where players can get cards from the two promos simultaneously.

The 86+ FUT hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC features special cards that retired as legends of the game. These cards are different from the icons and are available in a single version. Each of the special cards comes with boosted overall stats, making them high on the list of demands of every player. That being said, these cards aren't easy to acquire and can cost a handful to acquire from the market.

Let's take a look at how players will be able to complete the 86+ FUT hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC. Players can determine the final cost of completing the challenge by observing the tasks. Since there's a randomness associated with the rewards, they need to assess if their investments will be worth it.

The 86+ FUT hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC is a very interesting challenge in FIFA 23 and can drop some great rewards

EA Sports has surprisingly kept the conditions for the 86+ FUT hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC relatively easy. There are just two tasks, each with its own set of conditions. FIFA 23 players can only complete the SBC once both tasks are completed. Here are the conditions of the two tasks and how players can complete them quickly.

Task 1 - 83-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 86+ FUT hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC will cost 150,000 FUT coins. This is a case whereby all the fodder is acquired from the market, so it's the highest possible amount players can spend. Any use of fodder not purchased from the market will bring down the cost and increase the potential valuation of the challenge.

The 86+ FUT hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC is live in FIFA 23 for less than a week. Players do have some time to collect fodder from different modes and use them to complete the SBC for lower costs. This will also allow them to mitigate the risks associated with the final rewards in FIFA 23.

The 86+ FUT hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC will be rewarded with a special card of an overall 86 or higher. These cards can be FUT Hero cards, the standard version of FIFA 23. The possible reward could also be a card from the FIFA World Cup Hero promo.

EA Sports introduced the FIFA World Cup Hero cards this year in celebration of the mega event in Qatar. These cards have better stats than their respective FUT Hero versions, and some are valued very highly. The SBC is the perfect choice for those who prefer to take a high-risk approach.

