FIFA 23 Base Icon Player Pick SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

A very unique Base Icon Player Pick SBC has been dropped in FIFA 23 and is now live in the Ultimate Team mode. Through this Squad Building Challenge, gamers can guarantee themselves some unique additions to their squads. Such SBCs tend to see a lot of interest in the community, and the latest one is sure to create a buzz.

Getting Icon cards from packs is no easy feat, as the odds of obtaining them are pretty low. Let's take a look at the tasks associated with the Base Icon Player Pick SBC, which will allow gamers not to rely on the FUT market for these unique cards. Analyzing the tasks in this Squad Building Challenge will give FIFA 23 fans an idea of what kind of fodder will be required to accomplish them, as well as if the new inclusion is worth their time and investment.

FIFA 23 Base Icon Player Pick SBC provides excellent opportunity for players looking for Icon cards

Icon challenges tend to be more complex due to the rewards they offer. EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Base Icon Player Pick SBC. There are just two tasks in it, but each has its own set of conditions. Here are the individual challenges in FIFA 23 and how to complete them.

Task 1 - 85-rated squad

Minimum OVR of 87: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-rated squad

Minimum OVR of 88: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

The two tasks, along with their conditions in the Base Icon Player Pick SBC, are relatively straightforward. Though completing the SBC won't be super easy, it will be manageable.

FIFA 23 players will require about 150,000 FUT coins to get the amount of fodder required to accomplish the tasks in the Squad Building Challenge. Using as much fodder as possible from your own collection while trying to meet the conditions can drastically bring down that cost, increasing the value of the reward.

The Base Icon Player Pick SBC is live for one week and can be completed multiple times since it's repeatable. After completing both sets of tasks, fans will get to choose from three random Icon cards. All three items will be base versions, and gamers can keep only one. The two remaining cards will be discarded, while the player they selected will be added to their Ultimate Team squads.

Though the Base Icon Player Pick SBC is a bit pricey, it does offer the ability to choose the final reward. It should be noted that all three items the Squad Building Challenge offers are untradable and can't be sold on the FUT market.

The latest inclusion reiterates why player-item-based Squad Building Challenges tend to be so sought after by players. They are the best way to find unique cards and not rely on luck. Getting Icon cards from such SBCs is always a bonus since these are exclusive items for footballers who retired as legends of the game.

