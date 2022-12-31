FIFA 23 Eric Bailly Winter Wildcards SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

EA has released their latest dedicated Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 23, and it's an 87-rated Eric Baily card. Players can now complete the single-task Squad Building Challenge to get their hands on the boosted card without much hassle.

The Winter Wildcards promo has flooded the game with unique challenges and card swaps, giving players a steady stream of content after the World Cup.

Featuring permanently boosted cards for a wide variety of players, the latest challenge gives players a chance to get their hands on a unique card without depending solely on the transfer market or on packs.

Here's a short guide to completing the Eric Bailly Winter Wildcards SBC with minimal effort and some cost analysis.

Eric Bailly is the latest player to get a dedicated Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The high-rated center-back from Marseille has quite a hefty price tag attached to his Squad Building Challenge. Here are all the requirements players need to meet while building the squat needed to complete the challenge.

Eric Bailly Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge Requirements

Number of players in the squad: Minimum 11

Squad rating: Minimum 85

Number of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Minimum of 1

Team of the Week players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Rewards: 1x Eric Bailly Winter Wildcard (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 68,000-74,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the SBC worth it?

Building a squad to complete the challenge from scratch would require around 70,000 FUT coins at the time of writing this, a tidy sum of coins for any card.

That said, the 87 overall rating is also quite enticing, making the boosted card a good addition to most FIFA 23 squads.

Of course, the price can be mitigated by using a lot of fodder. Alternatively, players can wait and see if the price of buying fodder from the transfer market drops.

This a viable strategy for people looking to get Winter Wildcards Eric Bailly, considering the SBC will be available for the next two weeks.

The Squad Building Challenge has no chemistry requirements, nor any overly restrictive league, nation, or club limits. Players just need to make sure a card from Ligue 1 is used in the squad.

Also, at the time of writing, the cheapest In-Form Team of the Week player on the market costs around 20K. Getting this card cheaper can lower the cost by a lot. The challenge might look simple, but it can cost quite a lot if not done optimally.

For the rest, players should ideally choose the cheapest gold cards possible while maintaining the 85 squad rating.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Celebrate the time of year even more with Winter Wildcards Team 2 Special Player Items that receive a variety of permanent boosts inspired by past, present or potential future Campaigns:



#FUT #FIFA23 New year, new XI? 🤔Celebrate the time of year even more with Winter Wildcards Team 2Special Player Items that receive a variety of permanent boosts inspired by past, present or potential future Campaigns: x.ea.com/75943 New year, new XI? 🤔🎉Celebrate the time of year even more with Winter Wildcards Team 2 ❄️🙌 Special Player Items that receive a variety of permanent boosts inspired by past, present or potential future Campaigns: x.ea.com/75943#FUT #FIFA23 https://t.co/3DMgI3saiT

The FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Eric Bailly edition has received a stunning +11 boost to his overall from his base card, making him quite an offering for FUT enthusiasts. Here is a chart showcasing all of his stats, with the upgrades in parenthesis.

Overall Rating 87 (+11) Pace 83 (+13) Dribbling 77 (+11) Shooting 53 (+11) Passing 70 (+14) Defending 87 (+11) Physicality 88 (+14)

The center-back has a high defense and physical stat of 87 and 88, respectively, making the SBC well worth it for players looking to add a solid defender to their FIFA 23 squads.

Poll : 0 votes