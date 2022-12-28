Is the FIFA 23 Winter Cheer Pack worth it in Ultimate Team?

The FIFA 23 Winter Cheer Pack is one of several special in-game items that was recently released in Ultimate Team. While most packs in the game are already expired, this particular addition will remain available for the next nine and a half days.

As expected, the contents of these packs vary from the more standard ones in the game. They generally provide seasonal content that's unavailable in regular packs. Alternatively, some of them come with a guaranteed high-rated card to a certain degree, including Icons and FUT Heroes. This kind of content makes these packs fairly interesting, as the possible good rewards attract players.

Unfortunately, the Winter Cheer Pack also costs more than many regular ones in the game. While the cost is lower as far as packs are concerned, the 75,000 FUT coin price is still hefty. This raises a big question about the viability of whether players should be spending their coins on this particular pack.

The FIFA 23 Winter Cheer Pack should come with better content considering its cost

Unfortunately, there's no sure-fire way of telling what a FIFA 23 player will obtain from an in-game pack. The Winter Cheer Pack is no different, but players can still come up with a brief idea of what they may get. A closer look at all of the possible content and its associated odds will provide a brief idea of what they can expect to find.

Based on the official description, here are the content offerings in the Winter Cheer Pack:

1 Rare Gold Players rated 86 or higher

1 Winter Wild Card Swap Token

9 Rare Gold Players

Listed below are the odds of all the possible rewards from this pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 3.5%

Ones to Watch Player <1%

UCL Roads to the Knockout 2.4%

Rulebreakers Player 1.8%

FIFA World Cup Path to Glory Player <1%

Road to the FIFA World Cup Player <1%

World Cup Stories Player 1.4%

World Cup Phenoms Player <1%

Winter Wildcards Player 11%

One of the best features of the Winter Cheer Pack is the statistical possibility of getting a Winter Wildcards item. The ongoing promo has been a popular addition, with some solid cards released as part of Team 1. Furthermore, yet another set of special items is expected to be released on Friday.

Unfortunately, there's no guarantee of a promo card from the pack, which is quite disappointing as far as FIFA 23 players are concerned. Previously, there have been packs that have guaranteed a promo card. Even at a higher cost, such deals potentially tend to be better due to the increased value of the rewards.

While the pack does offer an 86-rated or higher card, its potential value has been reduced to an extent when compared to a month ago. Moreover, the untradable nature of these rewards means that players won't be able to sell them in the FUT market. All of this can be quite problematic since it significantly limits the options for players.

Either they'll have to use the cards in their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads, or the items will have to be used as fodder. Doing the latter is not at all suggested as far as spending coins in gaming. In general, players should avoid spending 75,000 FIFA 23 coins on the Winter Cheer Pack as they will have better uses for it.

