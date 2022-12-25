Is the FIFA 23 Winter Snowstorm Pack worth it?

The Winter Snowstorm Pack in FIFA 23 is the first instance of players guaranteeing themselves an icon card for their Ultimate Team squad. A special in-game pack was launched to celebrate the holiday season. Suffice it to say that the pack offerings differ from the standard ones, creating unique opportunities for the players.

However, the unique offerings also come at a steep price, and the Winter Snowstorm Pack is the most expensive. This raises an essential question in the minds of many players - is the pack worth opening? The answer to that will ultimately depend on the player's individual preferences and the number of coins they have.

That being said, there are solid reasons for players to avoid opening a special pack. Unless someone has an extreme amount of good luck, there's very little value to be obtained in return for the coins they will have to spend.

The FIFA 23 Winter Snowstorm Pack is extremely over-expensive and should have been priced lower

As mentioned above, the FIFA 23 Winter Snowstorm Pack will not be worth the time and money of a player unless they end up being incredibly lucky. When one analyzes the possible rewards and their associated odds, it's quite clear why the valuation of the pack is incredibly overpriced.

FIFA 23 News @FIFA22_INFO



Contains 1 base icon & 12 golds



Most likely a store pack



(@Fut_scoreboard) #FIFA23 Winter snowstorm packContains 1 base icon & 12 goldsMost likely a store pack Winter snowstorm pack 🔜 Contains 1 base icon & 12 golds Most likely a store pack ✅ (@Fut_scoreboard) #FIFA23

First, look at what a player will get by opening the pack. A total of 13 items will be distributed in the following manner:

1 Base Icon card

12 Rare Gold Players

Here are the associated odds of possible rewards. It should be noted that the odds are applicable for at least one item and not for the complete set of rewards.

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 3.2%

Winter Wildcards Player - 4.9%

One positive for the Winter Snowstorm Pack is the possibility of obtaining a Winter Wildcards item. This is necessary due to the other offerings of the pack. Many could be fooled by the fact that they will get a guaranteed icon card for their Ultimate Team squad.

While that part is true, the icon will be a base version. A FIFA 23 player cannot get a Mid or Prime version, so that's a significant restriction. The base version is the weakest of the three available versions and tends to have the lowest stats overall.

It doesn't necessarily mean that Base icons are bad and have no value. However, the market value of almost all the Base icons is less than what the pack will cost. When someone picks a card from the market, they can assess the need for that addition beforehand.

It is entirely random when someone gets something out of a FIFA 23 pack. This essentially means that the obtained rewards might turn out to be something completely unusable. Moreover, all rewards from the Winter Snowstorm Pack are untradable. Hence, there's no possible way for players to sell the items on the market.

Overall, it's better to save the coins as far as FIFA 23 players are concerned. Instead, they will be better served by getting a base icon directly from the FUT market.

Poll : 0 votes