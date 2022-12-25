FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Premium Winter League Upgrade: How to complete, expected cost, and more

League Squad Building Challenges have made a glorious return to FIFA 23's Ultimate Team, much to the delight of FUT enthusiasts around the globe. With Winter Wildcards in full swing, there is an abundance of special cards in packs for fans to try and obtain for their squads or to sell in the transfer market. In such an environment, SBCs like the Premium Winter League Upgrade is just what gamers need to grind and secure packs.

EA Sports is truly in the festive spirit. It has provided the fanbase with a wide variety of content to keep them entertained and engaged, with the Premium Winter League Upgrade being the latest SBC to be released in-game.

Premium Winter League Upgrade SBC marks return of League SBCs to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete Premium Winter League Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23

The SBC consists of four individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of these segments:

Ligue 1 and Eridivisie

Ligue 1 or Eridivisie Players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Exactly 11

Rare players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 68

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

Libertadores and Sudamericana

Libertadores or Sudamericana Players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Maximum one

Gold players: Minimum eight

Rare players: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

Bundesliga and Serie A

Bundesliga and Serie A players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

Premier League and La Liga

Premier League or La Liga players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 79

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 27,000 FUT coins in FIFA 23, with the group reward being an untradeable Prime Gold Players pack.

Is the SBC worth completing in FIFA 23?

League SBCs are an amazing way to grind and obtain packs in Ultimate Team, and with Winter Wildcards in full swing, gamers will be eager to open as many as possible. All individual segments of the Squad Building Challenge offer pack rewards, with a Prime Gold Players Pack as the bonus for completing all tasks. The estimated cost of this item is 45,000 FUT coins in the FIFA 23 store, making the SBC a worthwhile proposition.

League SBCs have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since the inception of Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 17. Not only are these excellent for obtaining packs, they also serve as an outlet for fans to submit their duplicate cards. With Winter Wildcards being amongst the most anticipated promos of the year, it is fitting that the much-awaited League SBCs have returned to FIFA 23 during this event.

However, the format of the Squad Building Challenges has changed dramatically. Instead of focusing on a singular league, the Premium Winter League Upgrade SBC features some of the most prominent leagues in the world. It is repeatable and will be available in Ultimate Team for the next 26 days.

Poll : 0 votes