FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: How to unlock hidden Winter Wildcards Clauss and Randolph

The Winter Wildcards promo is underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA has added a new mystery objective that provides gamers with special versions of Clauss and Randolph. Both footballers have received impressive upgraded Winter Wildcards variants, but unlocking them is a rather challenging task.

As always, the promo consisted of a special promo squad being added to packs, as well as various SBCs and objectives. While the promo roster consists of some of the most overpowered cards in FIFA 23, the special cards given to Clauss and Randolph have garnered the intrigue of the FUT fanbase.

Winter Wildcard Treasure Hunt II contains special versions of Clauss and Randolph in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The release of Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23 was a massive success, with fans loving the content provided by EA Sports. Not only does the promo lineup feature some of the most popular fan favorites, but there are also a plethora of SBCs and objectives for fans to grind for, including the Treasure Hunt and Treasure Hunt II objectives.

To unlock Winter Wildcards Treasure Hunt II, which contains Clauss and Randolph within its rewards, gamers must complete the first Treasure Hunt objective. This is a rather simple task, as the only requirement is to play six games in any game mode of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only does this unlock the second part of the objective, it also provides fans with a Winter Wildcards Swaps token.

How to unlock Jonathan Clauss and Darren Randolph?

While there are seven segments within the Winter Wildcards Treasure Hunt II objective, the intrigue lies in the last two segments. The rewards and stipulations of these segments are rather vague, and gamers will be wondering how to complete these objectives.

These are the segments that contain the hidden Winter Wildcards, and this is how to obtain them:

The Elves and Rudolph

Description : The Elves keep the gift factory clean and tidy and ensure they take care of the reindeer. Solve this riddle in any FUT game mode.

: The Elves keep the gift factory clean and tidy and ensure they take care of the reindeer. Solve this riddle in any FUT game mode. How to complete : Keep a clean sheet in three games in any game mode of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

: Keep a clean sheet in three games in any game mode of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Reward: Winter Wildcards Darren Randolph

Santa Claus

Description : Santa is in a giving mood this season, assisting in passing gifts. Sole this riddle in any FUT game mode.

: Santa is in a giving mood this season, assisting in passing gifts. Sole this riddle in any FUT game mode. How to complete : Assist three goals using Right-Backs in any game mode of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

: Assist three goals using Right-Backs in any game mode of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Reward: Winter Wildcards Jonathan Clauss

Is it worth completing these objectives?

Both Clauss and Randolph have received rather enjoyable cards with impressive attributes. While the former is a wing-back with 99 passing, the latter is a goalkeeper with five-star skills and a five-star weak foot. Both cards are exceptional in their own right, and will be easy to accommodate in any FUT squad, as they play in two of the most prominent leagues in club football.

Poll : 0 votes