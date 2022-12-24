With the release of the Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23, EA Sports have added a brand new Reinier Jesus Carvalho objective in Ultimate Team. The promo features some of the biggest names in the world of football, who also happen to be extremely overpowered in-game.

While Reinier might not be as popular as the other inclusions on the roster, he has received an impressive in-game card.

Winter Wildcards was a fan-favorite promo in FIFA 22, with many fans considering it to be the most entertaining event of the game cycle. The event has made a glorious return to FIFA 23, with a promising start to the proceedings.

Not only have EA introduced a host of upgraded special cards into packs, they have also added SBCs and an enticing special Reinier card in objectives.

Reinier has received the first objective card of the Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Reinier made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga, securing a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid in the summer. He has since then been loaned out to Girona in La Liga to gain playing time and experience, and his Winter Wildcards version in FIFA 23 showcases his potential as a footballer.

What does Winter Wildcards Reinier look like in FIFA 23?

The Brazilian has received a significant boost over his base version. The 85-rated central attacking midfielder card boasts the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 84

Defending: 45

Passing: 83

Physical: 75

He also possesses four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, making him a viable attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the objective?

The objective consists of several segments, each with their own stipulations that must be met to unlock the card. These are the specific requirements provided in the individual segments:

Lucky 8: Score eight goals with Brazilian players in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

Score eight goals with Brazilian players in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Assistance Requested : Assist five goals with a through ball in Squad Battle matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist five goals with a through ball in Squad Battle matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Score in 3 : Score using forwards in three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score using forwards in three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

Since the objective can be completed in both offline PvE and online PvP modes, it is rather easy to accomplish in one sitting. The most optimal way to complete the objective would be to use Brazilian forwards in your starting lineup, as the stipulations involve scoring with Brazilians and forwards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Is it worth completing the objective?

Reinier possesses some impressive attributes in-game, and the objective itself is rather straightforward. It can be completed within seven games of offline or online gameplay and provides gamers with a usable attacker in the game's current meta.

If he is inefficient in-game, gamers can just toss him into a Squad Building Challenge, as he is fairly high-rated.

