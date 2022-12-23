FIFA 23 leaks reveal inclusion of Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil in Winter Wildcards promo

Winter Wildcards is just around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Social media is replete with leaks surrounding the event, with Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil reportedly being the latest inclusions.

These two cards were leaked on Twitter by FIFATradingRomani and FUT Sheriff, respectively. Both players are rumored to arrive as Squad Building Challenges.

Kroos and Ozil join the likes of Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane, and Allan Saint-Maximin in the vast array of popular names leaked to be on the Winter Wildcards roster. Gamers will be excited to see how EA implements the fan-favorite promo from the previous year in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

What Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil cards look like in FIFA 23's Winter Wildcards according to leaks

Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil are rather similar when it comes to their style of play. The midfield maestros led their teams to glory using their playmaking vision on both international and club levels.

Real Madrid fans will be especially excited about their reported inclusion in Winter Wildcards. Both the German superstars played vital roles in the club's success over the past decade.

What do the cards look like in FIFA 23?

While their influence and style of play might be similar, Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil are at different stages of their careers. This is evident in their FIFA 23 ratings. While Kroos is still in the prime of his career and rated 88 in the game, Ozil is in the twilight of his playing days with an overall rating of 80.

However, both footballers have received impressive cards with the Winter Wildcards promo of FIFA 23. These are the stats attributed to the 91-rated Kroos card in the six key aspects:

Pace: 80

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 84

Defending: 78

Passing: 94

Physicality: 75

Meanwhile, the 86-rated Ozil card showcases the following stats:

Pace: 80

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 82

Defending: 30

Passing: 90

Physicality: 60

While these stats are not confirmed, these attributes are included in the visuals provided with the leaks from FIFATradingRomania and FUT Sheriff.

How will the cards perform in-game?

The two footballers will undoubtedly have varying levels of effectiveness in the current meta of the game.

Kroos will prove to be an excellent box-to-box midfielder with his well-rounded and versatile stats. Meanwhile, Ozil will be more of a creative attacking midfielder, as he lacks the defensive stats and the physical presence to be a midfield enforcer.

As both cards are rumored to arrive as SBCs, fans will be hoping they are priced reasonably to make them more accessible to the masses.

EA Sports has provided fans with incredible content so far in FIFA 23, such as the fan-favorite Angel Di Maria SBC. FUT enthusiasts will have high expectations from Winter Wildcards.

