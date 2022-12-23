FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 1 leaks hint at stunning cards for De Bruyne, Dembele, and more

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards will go live later tonight, on December 23, as the players get the first club football promo in about two months. The excitement for it has increased over the last week thanks to the various interesting cards leaked online. Most of it has come from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who released some more information earlier last night.

It seems that all the fresh leaks are to do with the first team of the Winter Wildcards, which will be released on Friday night. EA Sports has mostly followed a solo squad approach for the promos, but there have been exceptions in the case of the Rulebreakers and Path to Glory. As far as the latest promotion is concerned, EA Sports seems interested in preserving the same pattern as last year.

What will excite FIFA 23 players even more are the footballers who have been leaked for the first team of the promo. While the new set of information has arrived late, it includes cards that will do incredibly well in the promo. The chance for players to get even better versions on their hands is highly lucrative and too good of an offer to turn down.

FIFA 23's latest Winter Wildcards leaks, featuring De Bruyne and Ousmane Dembele, could be top picks

Most in the FIFA 23 community didn't expect the fresh set of leaks that appeared last night. Moreover, the footballers are bound to appear in the packs and are part of the Team 1 release, so players will have to wait for a lesser period of time.

Let's take a look at all the new Winter Wildcards' potential additions that have been leaked on social media.

Kevin De Bruyne

The first leak to arrive was that of Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne. Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of the modern generation, he has been a pivotal figure at Manchester City. His rumored Winter Wildcards addition could have the highest overall among all the rosters in Team 1.

Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy is yet to get a promo card in FIFA 23, but it could all change on Friday. The French defender is an important part of the Madrid-based club, and his base version is one of the most-used cards in the game.

With boosts in several departments, Mendy's Winter Wildcards version may have very high demand in Ultimate Team.

Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona attacker Dembele is another popular figure thanks to his 5* Weak Foot and extremely high pace and dribbling. An appearance in the upcoming promo will mean an even better card than some of the special ones he has in the game. Thanks to how well he does in the meta, Dembele will be a costly card to have by any means.

Joao Felix

The Portuguese might have a poor time at Atletico Madrid, but he could have better fortunes in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad. His card looks quite useful and may be lower priced than some of the names mentioned above.

Lukas Klostermann

RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann is the perfect fit for those who demand speed from their defenders. It remains to be seen if his rumored Winter Wildcards promo card will have the same craze as his base version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Justin Kluivert

Justin Kluivert is the most certain of all the names here to appear in Team 1. His card has been teased on the loading screen. His inclusion could be an underrated promo in the upcoming days.

Aside from all the Team 1 leaks, Mesut Ozil's Winter Wildcards version is set to appear as an SBC. There are rumors of at least one player-item SBC every day, so FIFA 23 players could be in for some wonderful times ahead of the New Year period.

