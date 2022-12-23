FIFA 23 Ultimate Team World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC (December 22): How to complete, expected costs, and more

The FIFA 23 developers have released this week's Marquee Matchups SBC, which is themed around previous year's World Cup matches. This inclusion is going to help gamers with that international football itch and will assist them in getting some more packs centered around national matchups.

Completing the multiple challenges in the SBC might be time-consuming, but the individual requirements won't be that difficult, even for the more casual fans. Here's a guide to completing the Marquee Matchups challenges in FIFA 23 this week.

Latest FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC commemorates World Cup matches from past

With promos such as World Cup Team of the Tournament active, the Marquee Matchups Squad Building Challenge gives players a good chance to pack some unique cards for their FUT squads. While every single task in the SBC will offer rewards, it is recommended that players complete the whole series of tasks for extra benefits.

Here are the requirements you need to meet while building squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to get all the rewards the SBC has to offer.

Challenge 1 - Sweden vs. Switzerland

Number of players from Sweden or number of players from Switzerland: Minimum of 1

Leagues represented in the squad: Maximum 5

Players from the same club in the squad: Minimum 2

Squad rating: Minimum 70

Chemistry requirement: Minimum 14

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack (Tradeable) + 1x Wildcard Token Christogeorgos (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 3,000 - 4,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Challenge 2 - Senegal vs. Colombia

Number of players from Senegal or number of players from Colombia: Minimum of 1

Number of clubs in the squad: Minimum 3

Players from the same nation in the squad: Maximum 5

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum 2

Squad rating: Minimum 72

Chemistry requirement: Minimum 18

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 3,500 - 4,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Challenge 3 - Croatia vs. England

Number of players from Croatia or number of players from England: Minimum of 1

Nations represented in the squad: Maximum 5

Players from the same league in the squad: Minimum 3

Gold cards in the squad: Minimum 2

Squad rating: Minimum 74

Chemistry requirement: Minimum 22

Rewards: 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 3,000 - 4,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Challenge 4 - Portugal vs. Spain

Number of players from Portugal or number of players from Spain: Minimum of 1

Players from the nation in the squad: Minimum 3

Players from the same club in the squad: Minimum 3

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum 2

Squad rating: Minimum 76

Chemistry requirement: Minimum 26

Rewards: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 4,500 - 5,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is it worth completing all Marquee Matchups SBCs in FIFA 23?

The overall cost of the SBC is around 16,000 FUT coins, with the series-completion reward being a Premium Gold Players pack. This nets the player a pack of 12 Gold cards with four guaranteed rares and one item with 80+ OVR. Getting the Premium Gold Players pack from the FIFA 23 store will cost somewhere around 25,000 FUT coins.

Also, the rewards for individual challenges should not be ignored either, and players looking to bag a number of high-value packs for relatively low effort should definitely complete the latest Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23.

