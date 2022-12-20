With the conclusion of the World Cup festivities in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports have already released the Swaps program for the upcoming Winter Wildcards promo.

The program consists of a token-based system, where fans complete various challenges to earn tokens and redeem them for untradeable rewards from the SBC section.

EA Sports have already provided gamers with the first two tokens of the promo, with one being free to all FUT users upon logging in and the other being available as a reward in the latest Challenge SBC.

The SBC challenge has been titled as a TOTT Challenge, as it was released during the World Cup Team of the Tournament promo.

The TOTT Challenge 1 SBC provides fans with first token for Winter Wildcards Swaps in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Winter Wildcards was by far amongst the most popular and engaging promos of the last FIFA title and has made a glorious return to FIFA 23. The Swaps system has already been implemented once in the current game cycle, with World Cup Swaps captivating gamers worldwide and keeping them addicted to Ultimate Team for a month.

Winter Wildcards Swaps were leaked on Twitter several days in advance, adding to the hype surrounding the promo. EA Sports has finally released the Swaps in-game before the promo releases itself, and fans will be eager to grind as many tokens as possible to avail the various rewards on offer.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single squad that must be submitted to earn the rewards on offer. The stipulations specified in the SBC requirements are as follows:

Players from the same nation: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 65

Team chemistry: Minimum 13

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 2,500 FUT coins, and it offers a Winter Wildcards Swaps token and a Small Gold Players Pack upon completion.

Is it worth completing the TOTT Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The TOTT Challenge 1 SBC costs almost nothing, as it can be completed using low-rated cards in FIFA 23. It is a must-do SBC for FUT enthusiasts looking to grind for tokens during the Winter Wildcards event, as it will allow them to obtain untradeable rewards in-game.

EA Sports has already added a comprehensive gallery of redeemable rewards in the Swaps section in SBCs, allowing fans to see and decide which options they want. Based on their choice, gamers will need to obtain the required amount of tokens. In this regard, Challenge SBCs such as the TOTT Challenge 1 are the best way to acquire these tokens.

The SBC also provides a pack upon completion. While the pack is relatively inexpensive, gamers might get lucky and obtain one of the coveted and elusive Team of the Tournament cards, including Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

