5 best FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament cards to use in Ultimate Team

World Cup Team of the Tournament is the conclusive promo of the World Cup celebrations in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, consisting of some of the biggest names in the sport. The tournament recently came to a dramatic conclusion, with a final showdown worthy of the history books. With the event delivering such an exhilarating experience, there were several footballers who stole the show.

The promo roster features some of the highest rated and most overpowered cards in FIFA 23. These cards also come at a significant price in the transfer market, and fans will be wondering what the best cards are to invest their coins in.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These footballers have received extremely impressive Team of the Tournament cards in FIFA 23

1) Kylian Mbappe

Being the winner of this tournament's Golden Boot, it comes as no surprise that Kylian Mbappe was included in this promo. This is his second World Cup-themed card of FIFA 23, as well as his third special version overall. His base gold card is already considered to be amongst the most broken attackers in the game, and this latest special variant has boosted his attributes to unreal heights.

The Team of the Tournament version of Mbappe is only the second card so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with 99 Pace, which makes him a true menace for any defensive line. Furthermore, he also possesses incredible shooting, dribbling, and physicality stats, as well as five-star skill moves, making him the most complete attacker in-game.

2) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's run in this World Cup was nothing short of historic, as the Argentinian legend cemented his legacy as arguably the greatest player of all time by winning the World Cup, as well as the Golden Ball for being the best performer at the event. Thanks to his efforts, he received a 94-rated special version, which is similar to his Road to the Knockouts version, but with a few differences.

This version of Messi is superior to his RTTK variant in several ways. Not only does he possess better attributes in certain aspects, he has also received a favorable position change to centre-forward, as well as a change in his work-rates to high/low from low/low.

3) Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez is the second French inclusion in the list, as well as in the World Cup Team of the Tournament roster. His contributions towards the team's efforts have been notable, as he has showcased his versatility by helping out in both offense and defense.

This is Theo Hernandez's third special card of the campaign. With his previous versions already considered to be amongst the best defenders in the game, this latest variant has received an overall rating boost of +3 over his TOTW version, making him arguably the best LB in FIFA 23.

4) Phil Foden

Despite England crashing out in the quarter-finals of the tournament, they had their fair share of success, with top performers delivering impressive performances on the greatest stage of them all. However, Phil Foden's inclusion on this roster over the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham has left fans confused, as Foden was not up to his usual standards during the international event.

Nevertheless, that does not take away from the fact that this Team of the Tournament card possesses impressive stats and traits. Foden has all the attributes required to be an incredible playmaker in-game. He has good Pace, sublime Dribbling, efficient Passing, and Shooting stats, justifying his price in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

5) Angel Di Maria

This is the latest inclusion in the Team of the Tournament roster, with Di Maria receiving an SBC card after the conclusion of the World Cup final. The SBC was released at an odd time in comparison to the usual time of content drops in FIFA 23, but is still rather enticing as it offers an elite-tier attacker for cheap.

Di Maria has historically been a fun card to use in the series, but was never elite-tier due to his poor weak foot. However, this version has been provided with a four-star weak foot, elevating his viability in the current meta of FIFA 23.

