FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament Di Maria SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

Angel Di Maria has been rewarded with a special SBC card in FIFA 23 after his heroic performance in the World Cup final. The Juventus winger was instrumental in Argentina's success, making constant marauding runs down the left flank and testing the French defense. He received a much-deserved World Cup Team of the Tournament version for his efforts in this exhilarating fixture.

With the World Cup coming to a conclusion, the ongoing Team of the Tournament promo marks the end of the festivities in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports have provided gamers with a plethora of tournament-themed content over the course of the last month, and there is no better way to conclude proceedings than with this incredible Angel Di Maria SBC.

Angel Di Maria led Argentina to glory in the World Cup final and has received a special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The World Cup final clash between Argentina and France was a thrilling affair, with Argentina emerging as the victors on penalties after the game ended 3-3 in regular time. Angel Di Maria was the star performer for La Albiceleste in the first half, constantly harassing the French backline and earning a penalty in the process, allowing his side to take the lead early on.

The Argentine winger has been a prominent figure in the world of football since his days with Real Madrid, and after several stints with reigning French champions PSG, he is currently playing for Juventus in Serie A. He was a key component of the Argentinean lineup throughout the tournament despite only making brief appearances, and his influence certainly helped them secure the trophy.

What does the card look like in FIFA 23?

Angel Di Maria has received a massive upgrade over his base and Ones to Watch versions. This 90-rated card possesses the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 86

Defending: 53

Passing: 89

Physicality: 76

Based on these attributes, it is evident that he will prove to be a spectacular winger in the current meta of FIFA 23. He has also received a weak foot upgrade from 2-stars to 4-stars, significantly improving his viability in the game across all attacking positions.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23

The SBC consists of three individual segments with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements that must be fulfilled to obtain the card:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Minimum 84

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

85-rated squad

Players with a minimum OVR of 87: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 125,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the inflated price of fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market due to the recently released Icon Upgrade SBC.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

With an estimated cost of around 125,000 FUT coins, Team of the Tournament Angel Di Maria is an absolute bargain. The price is low for a card of this caliber, especially with the weak foot upgrade transforming the card into an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23. The SBC should definitely be completed by anyone with a Serie A squad and fans of the Argentinean national team.

Poll : 0 votes