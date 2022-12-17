FIFA 23 Angel Correa and Dayot Upamecano World Cup Showdown SBCs: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

As the Qatar World Cup nears its grand finale this weekend, EA has released the Angel Correa and Dayot Upamecano Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23. Football fans around the globe await the results of France vs. Argentina in the final match of the international football tournament.

Showdown Squad Building Challenges in FIFA games are a good way for the developers to bring real-life matches into the game by pitting two competing cards against each other. The latest one involves the last match of the World Cup, where only the winning team's player will get the final upgrades to his card.

spartanfut @spartanfut1 vs Argentina showdown SBC

-

FINALLY 2 really nice cards! The upgrade will really make the winner special too Who wins the final???

-

Gamers can obtain FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown items for Angel Correa and Dayot Upamecano by completing three tasks for each player. Here is a guide to accomplishing that as well as the cost analysis for each SBC.

Angel Correa and Dayot Upamecano are the last World Cup Showdown SBC in FIFA 23

To complete either of the two challenges, you need to submit squads that qualify for certain requirements. Here are all the conditions that need to be satisfied for SBC.

Challenge requirements for Dayot Upamecano Showdown SBC

Task 1 - France

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

French players in the squad: Minimum of one

Team rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 31,000 - 33,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Task 2 - Top Form

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Team of The Week players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 69,000 - 72,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Task 3 - Bundesliga

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Bundesliga players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Players in the squad with Over 86 or above: Minimum of 1

Team rating: Minimum of 86

Rewards: 1x Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 108,000 - 111,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Group Rewards: 1x Dayot Upamecano FIFA 23 Showdown Card

Challenge requirements for Angel Correa Showdown SBC

Task 1 - Argentina

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Argentine players in the squad: Minimum of one

Team rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 25,000 - 28,0000 FUT coins across all platforms

Task 2 - Top Form

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Team of The Week players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards: 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 68,000 - 72,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Task 3 - La Liga

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

La Liga Santander players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team rating: Minimum of 86

Rewards: 1x Rare Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 107,000 - 109,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Group Rewards: 1x Angel Correa FIFA 23 Showdown Card

Cost analysis for SBCs

The total cost of completing each SBC is somewhere around 200,000 FUT coins if you build the respective squads from scratch. This is because of the 86-rated and 87-rated cards. However, that price can be reduced with extensive use of fodder. Regular FIFA 23 players with lots of high-value fodder will have an easier time completing the challenge.

The Showdown card for Upamecano has a five-point boost to his overall stats. The CB card has a nice pace rating of 84, but its passing and dribbling still leave room for improvement, with them still being stuck in the low 70s. That said, the Bayern Munich defender has rather high defense and physicality stats of 87 and 86, respectively.

On the other hand, FIFA 23 players may also choose to complete the Angel Correa Showdown challenge, who got a four-point boost to his overall, which now stands at 87. The striker has a high pace and dribbling stats of 88 and 90, with a nice shooting rating of 87. On top of these boosts, the player whose team wins the World Cup will get further improvements made to their stats. FIFA 23 players better choose which SBC to complete wisely.

