FIFA 23 Ultimate Team World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC (December 15): How to complete, expected costs, and more

With only the grand finals of the FIFA World Cup remaining, EA Sports has released a blast from the past with the latest World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 that revisits some of the biggest fixtures from past tournaments.

Marquee Matchups are a weekly recurring Squad Building Challenge. As the world awaits the final between Argentina and France, EA Sports has turned the World Cup hype up a notch by giving fans a chance to connect with significant matches from the past.

Considering there are multiple squads to be built to complete the SBC set, some might think these challenges are really difficult, although that isn't really the case.

Here's a guide discussing potential costs and expected cost-to-reward ratios along with tips for completing the Marquee Matchups challenges in FIFA 23 this week.

Everything you need to know about the latest World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Along with various ongoing promos such as the Icon and Phenoms Series, the new weekly challenge is yet another event themed around the World Cup as the tournament enters its final stages. Thus, players will reap the benefits if they complete all the challenges to obtain group rewards.

Here are the requirements players need to adhere to while building squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Challenge 1 - France vs Nigeria

Number of players from France+Number of players from Nigeria: Minimum of 1

Nationalities in the squad: Minimum of 3

Clubs in the squad: Minimum of 4

Squad rating: Minimum of 70

Chemistry requirement: Minimum of 14

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 3,000-4,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Challenge 2 - Netherlands vs Costa Rica

Number of players from Netherlands + Number of players from Costa Rica: Minimum of 1

Players from the same league in the squad: Maximum of 5

Players from the same club in the squad: Minimum of 3

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 4

Squad rating: Minimum of 72

Chemistry requirement: Minimum of 18

Rewards: 1x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Tradeable)+1x 80+World Cup 3 Players Pick (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 3,500-4,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Challenge 3 - Argentina vs Belgium

Number of players from Argentina + Number of players from Belgium: Minimum of 1

Players from the same league in the squad: Maximum of 5

Players from the nation in the squad: Maximum of 4

Gold cards in the squad: Minimum of 4

Squad rating: Minimum of 74

Chemistry requirement: Minimum of 22

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 3,000-4,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Challenge 4 - Brazil vs Germany

Number of players from Brazil+Number of players from Germany: Minimum of 1

Players from the nation in the squad: Minimum of 3

Players from the same club in the squad: Maximum of 5

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 3

Squad rating: Minimum of 76

Chemistry requirement: Minimum of 26

Rewards: 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 5,500-6,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is it worth completing all Marquee Matchups SBCs in FIFA 23?

The overall cost of the SBC is around 17,000 FUT coins, with the group reward being a Rare Electrum Players pack, which offers a pack of 12 players equally divided between rare gold and rare silver cards. Getting it from the FIFA 23 store will cost somewhere around 30,000 FUT coins.

That said, the rewards for individual challenges are also not to be ignored. With the Prime Mixed Players pack and the Premium Electrum Players Pack up for grabs in exchange for fairly simple SBCs, the Marquee Matchups World Cup SBC shouldn't be ignored.

Read all about the Winter Wildcards leaks and stay up to date with the latest FIFA 23 news, here.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes