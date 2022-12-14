FIFA 23 leaks hint at Lionel Messi appearing in the FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament promo

Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament card has been leaked on the back of some magnificent performances. The latest leak appears from reputable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has made the revelation on their social media accounts. Given the rumored nature of the promo and the Argentine's performance, it's one of the most obvious choices, as expected by many.

The FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament is set to be the last promo in FIFA 23, which will be part of the exclusive content; however, EA Sports has made several such additions during the mega event in Qatar.

Thanks to an integrated approach by the publishers, players have continued the development of their main squads. If the leaked card of Lionel Messi turns out to be accurate, it will be an excellent addition to the Ultimate Team squads.

Lionel Messi already has some unique FIFA 23 cards, excluding his rumored FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament addition

The FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament is set to include unique cards of footballers who have been excellent performers at the mega event. They have been standout players for their respective nations, irrespective of their progress in the FIFA World Cup.

It could all be an extraordinary moment for Lionel Messi, who has led Argentina to another FIFA World Cup final. The Argentine fell one step short the last time losing to Germany in the finals; however, gamers will have already received another special card of his even before the final kicks off.

The official stats of the card have yet to be discovered and will only be displayed when the FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament promo launches in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, FUT Sheriff has predicted the special card to have a 96 overall, likely making him the highest-rated item in the game.

The card is also predicted to have excellent shooting, passing, and dribbling stats. Considering how well the 35-year-old has performed in the current tournament, it will be no less justified. Moreover, it will be a smooth process in terms of pace, and the appropriate chemistry style will boost it more.

It remains to be seen if the leaked FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament card of Lionel Messi will be included in the official release. If that's the case, some lucky ones will be able to find him in the FIFA 23 packs, while others will have to rely on the market.

