FIFA 23 leaks hint at a Winter Wildcard Swaps program covering the festive period

With the World Cup celebrations in FIFA 23 rapidly approaching an end, fans are left wondering what's next in this constant conveyor belt of regular content in Ultimate Team. Reliable leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff recently revealed that the Winter Wildcard promo will occupy the festive period in FIFA 23, with a token-based Swaps program being implemented as a part of the event as well.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Winter Wildcard Swaps Program



Up to 25 tokens



Rewards will be available for redemption ins SBC menu till January 13th



This has caused a lot of hype amongst the community, as Swaps are an excellent way for EA to keep FUT enthusiasts engaged, while also rewarding them for their grind. The system involves earning tokens through various means and then redeeming them in the Squad Building Challenges section to earn various untradeable rewards.

Note: This article is entirely speculative and based on leaks from social media.

A comprehensive Swaps program will accompany the Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

If leaks are to be believed, the ongoing World Cup Phenoms promo will be followed by the World Cup Team of the Tournament. Once these tournament-themed events are over, the Winter Wildcards will begin, allowing fans to begin their grind for these Swaps tokens in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The concept of Swaps is popular amongst FUT enthusiasts as it keeps them engaged with gameplay and menu-based grinding, while also rewarding them for their efforts with assets of their choice.

What will the Swaps rewards be?

While there is no confirmation regarding the gallery of rewards on offer as part of the Winter Wildcards Swaps program, several new packs have been added to the FIFA 23 code. The community was recently informed about a new pack containing 25 players with an overall rating of 83 or higher, which is similar to the rating-based fodder packs present in World Cup Swaps rewards.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff NEW PACKS ADDED:



- 85+ x10

- 83+ x25

- 3x81+ (Attackers)

- 3x81+ (Midfielders)

Packs of this caliber will undoubtedly feature in the Swaps program. So, it is safe to assume that there will be several fodder packs present as rewards. Based on FUT Sheriff's leaks, the rewards will be redeemable in the SBC section of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team until January 13. This will provide gamers with plenty of time to grind for the tokens and obtain the reward tier of their choice.

Based on last year's iteration of Winter Wildcards, the reward tiers will possibly also feature special Winter Wildcard versions that will be available exclusively through Swaps, similar to Patrick Vieira and Cafu in World Cup Swaps.

How will these tokens be earned?

Leaks suggest that a total of 25 tokens will be available throughout the event in FIFA 23. Based on FIFA 22's version of the event, these tokens will be earned through SBCs and objectives, with bonus tokens being obtainable through packs in the FUT Store, allowing gamers access to extra tokens in case they miss an objective or an SBC.

