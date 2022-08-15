FIFA 23 ratings predictions: All possible FC Barcelona player ratings

With FIFA 23 releasing worldwide at the end of September, the community is eagerly speculating player ratings for their favorite clubs. FC Barcelona have always been overpowered and fun to play with in FIFA. However, with their recent struggles on and off the pitch, fans are wondering whether they will maintain their effectiveness in the upcoming game.

Barça have struggled to maintain their position amongst the top clubs in Europe ever since Lionel Messi's departure. The Argentinian maestro was vital to Barcelona's success for the last fifteen years, but had to leave due to the club's financial issues.

With La Masia being one of the most reputed academies in Europe, the current Barça squad consists of some of the most talented youngsters in football. Having a host of up-and-coming players amongst their ranks adds even more hype to the speculations about their FIFA 23 ratings.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

FC Barcelona's squad in FIFA 23 will be a mixed bag of youth and experience

Barça have been rather active in the transfer market to bolster their ranks further and regain their form. The club have made some big signings, securing the services of the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessié, and Andreas Christensen.

From older and more experienced players like Busquets, Piqué, and Alba to young prodigies like Pedri, Gavi, and Araújo, their squad has a healthy mix that offers a lot of promise heading into the new season. Here are some predictions regarding what their ratings will be in FIFA 23.

P.S. The ratings in brackets are their current base ratings in FIFA 22.

Robert Lewandowski - ST - 92 (92)

Marc-André ter Stegen - GK - 89 (90)

Frenkie De Jong - CM - 88 (87)

Franck Kessié - CDM - 86 (84)

Jules Koundé - CB - 85 (83)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - ST - 84 (85)

Sergio Busquets - CDM - 84 (86)

Raphinha - RM - 84 (82)

Ousmane Dembélé - RW - 84 (83)

Jordi Alba - LB - 84 (86)

Pedri - CM - 84 (81)

Ferran Torres - RW - 83 (82)

Memphis Depay - CF - 83 (85)

Ronald Araújo - CB - 82 (77)

Gerard Piqué - CB - 82 (84)

Ansu Fati - LW - 81 (76)

Andreas Christensen - CB - 80 (80)

Miralem Pjanić - CM - 80 (82)

Sergi Roberto - RB - 78 (80)

Samuel Umtiti - CB - 77 (80)

Sergiño Dest - RB - 75 (76)

Gavi - CM - 75 (70)

Martin Braithwaite - ST - 74 (77)

Iñaki Peña - GK - 71 (69)

Álex Collado - RW - 70 (67)

Alejandro Balde - LB - 68 (66)

Based on these predictions, it is clear that Barça's strengths lie with their young talent as well as their new signings. The iconic old squad is slowly fading away to pave the way for the future generation of superstars, which is quite apparent in FIFA 23 as well.

After an active stint in the transfer market, Xavi will be confident heading into the new season. Having talented La Masia graduates in the B-team will provide him with the rotation options he needs. Despite their recent struggles, Barça fans will have a lot to look forward to in the new season as well as in FIFA 23.

