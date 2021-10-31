5 reasons why Xavi will be successful as manager at Barcelona

Following the untimely but foreseeable sacking of Ronald Koeman, Catalan legend Xavi has emerged as the favorite to inherit the Dutchman's vacated spot at Barcelona. Currently serving Qatari outfit Al Sadd, the former midfield maestro, has been with his current club ever since leaving Barcelona in 2015. While Xavi is the clear frontrunner to succeed Koeman, several other managers have been linked to the volatile job of managing the Blaugrana.

Barcelona have several managers on their shortlist aside from Xavi

Following his monumental victory in this year's presidential elections, Joan Laporta made his intention clear to replace Koeman as soon as possible. While the enigmatic politician wasn't able to find any suitable candidate for the job in the summer, multiple big-shot managers were approached.

B/R Football @brfootball Xavi has reached a deal with Barcelona to become their new manager, according to @sport Xavi has reached a deal with Barcelona to become their new manager, according to @sport. https://t.co/Vpxqv4KQDY

Former Everton manager Roberto Martinez, who is currently the head coach of the Belgian national team, has been on the shortlist for a long time now. River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is another manager residing on Barcelona's radar. While the appointment of either Erik ten Hag or Andrea Pirlo looks highly unlikely, they too have appeared in the conversation several times.

However, as it stands, Xavi is really close to putting pen on paper with his former side. Having graduated from the esteemed La Masia, the 41-year-old tactician is also a popular choice among Culers. With the possibility of an official announcement increasing with each passing moment, let's take a look at five reasons as to why Xavi could succeed as a manager at Barcelona:

#5 Familiarity with veteran players

Xavi and Pique celebrating a goal

Having left his boyhood club in 2015, Xavi would be returning to Catalonia a whole six years after his departure, if he were to accept the job proposal in question. During his time, Barcelona were at the peak of their powers, winning a continental treble with some of the best players in the world.

Fast forward six seasons, and only four players from the legendary lineup that decimated Juventus to lift the trophy remain at the club. Interestingly enough, they form the core of the current Barcelona side, still getting relied on despite their growing age.

Sky Bet @SkyBet In 2015, Xavi came on as a substitute to make his final appearance for Barcelona during the Champions League final, which resulted in a historic treble 🏆🏆🏆



The Barcelona legend is heavily expected to take charge at the Nou Camp 🔴🔵



Then 🆚 Now 👀 In 2015, Xavi came on as a substitute to make his final appearance for Barcelona during the Champions League final, which resulted in a historic treble 🏆🏆🏆The Barcelona legend is heavily expected to take charge at the Nou Camp 🔴🔵Then 🆚 Now 👀 https://t.co/WMhv8z2yte

Having personally played alongside the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique, Xavi adequately knows who to work with the said lot. His experience with the current Barcelona veterans will definitely come in handy as the Blaugrana desperately need to transition from their past generation to the next.

#4 Born leader and tactician

The Spaniard was the captain of the Blaugrana for one season

Ever since graduating from the prestigious La Masia institution, Xavi had started showing immense interest in leading his side. The adept midfielder would often dictate his team's play, stringing in some of the most beautiful passes ever seen from the center of the park.

The deep-lying midfielder was famous for finding and exploiting spaces, orchestrating a symphony with his passing at Barcelona. Technically gifted, Xavi had a commanding persona on the pitch, playing to his strengths by retaining possession in the direst of circumstances.

Aryan ✪ @aryan10ii Xavi Hernandez is the only captain in football HISTORY to retire with a treble Xavi Hernandez is the only captain in football HISTORY to retire with a treble https://t.co/cLBIujauSL

Aside from his genius mindset and tactical awareness, the Barcelona legend also possessed acute leadership skills in his playing days. Xavi was officially named club captain in 2014, following the retirement of Carles Puyol. With his experience and talent, Xavi would be the perfect candidate to guide Barcelona back to their glory days.

Edited by Nived Zenith