Ranking the 10 best players aged under 23 at Barcelona

Barcelona's success in the early 2010s can be credited to their excellent recruitment policy. During that golden period, the Blaugrana managed to make full use of the talents at their disposal, promoting several gems from La Masia. The operation, helmed by the enigmatic Pep Guardiola, turned out to be hugely successful as Barcelona won a bucket load of titles during his tenure. However, the club seem to have strayed away from the ideals that earned them their reputation in the first place in recent times.

Many La Masia graduates have achieved success outside Barcelona

Under the regime of the infamous Josep Bartomeu, Barcelona seldom gave a chance to the budding youngsters they had in their ranks. Instead, the focus was shifted towards big-money signings in the hope of replicating their earlier success. Case in point: their acquisition of Lucas Digne and Junior Firpo for a combined fee of €36.5 million.

total Barça @totalBarca 7 out of 11 starters yesterday were made in La Masia.In youth we trust. 7 out of 11 starters yesterday were made in La Masia.In youth we trust. https://t.co/GgLuaYRZJ8

Both left-backs failed to secure a starting spot during their time at Barcelona and were subsequently sold. However, to facilitate their signings, the Catalan giants sacrificed homegrown talents like Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella and Juan Miranda. All three prospects are now enjoying regular game time at their new clubs, while Barcelona struggle to find adequate depth in their full-back regions.

Nevertheless, a change in the presidency, coupled with their crippling financial condition, has resulted in the emergence of a set of budding youngsters. Keeping the supposed resurrection of La Masia in mind, let's take a look at the 10 best youngsters at Barcelona:

(NOTE: Only players that are aged 22 or under are considered for the list)

#10 Alejandro Balde

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

The only left-back at Barcelona's disposal, other than the evergreen Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde has quietly risen to prominence. A regular in the B-team, Balde was finally given a chance in the senior squad at the tender age of 17, following a string of consistent performances with the youth side. In just two appearances with the club, Balde has been able to impress the Barcelona faithful, with many deeming him the heir to Alba's throne.

#9 Nico Gonzalez

Photo courtesy: Twitter

Hailed as the 'new Busquets', Nico Gonzalez has experienced a sudden rise to prominence in recent seasons. The teenage sensation is extremely versatile, having the ability to play anywhere in the middle of the pitch.

Due to his astounding potential, several superclubs including Manchester City and Real Madrid were interested in snapping up Gonzalez. However, he chose to fight for his place and is now one of the brightest prospects at Barcelona. Still just 19, Gonzalez is one for the future.

#8 Yusuf Demir

Demir has been an instant hit at Barcelona

Amidst their free-transfer spree in the summer of 2021, Barcelona announced the loan signing of an unknown youngster from Rapid Wien. However, it didn't take much time for the fans to notice Yusuf Demir as he had an immediate impact at the club.

The Austrian winger impressed everyone with his dribbling abilities, even bagging a goal in Barcelona's pre-season. Regarded as the next big thing in Austrian football, the Blaugrana would be wise to make use of their option-to-buy on Demir and make his move permanent next summer.

Also read: 5 players Barcelona should have never sold

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith