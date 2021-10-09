5 players who did not deserve to play for Barcelona

In a discussion regarding the most elite football clubs of all time, the name 'Barcelona' is guaranteed to pop up. Despite their current condition, the Catalans are a certified European powerhouse. Their luscious history easily overshadows the unfortunate situation they find themselves in at the time of writing.

Needless to say, Barcelona's heritage resonates with the kind of players that have defended their historical badge. Even so, the Blaugrana have employed numerous underwhelming players along the way, conforming to the notion that no institution can be perfect for life.

Barcelona have initiated some weird transfers over the years

Prior to their descent into a financial abyss, the 26-time La Liga champions possessed the liberty to snap up any player that fancied their liking. Barcelona's pulling power was basically unparalleled during their dominant years. However, this phenomenon has also resulted in some of the strangest signings of all time.

AZR @AzrOrganization 🗣️Javier Tebas (La Liga President) : "Laporta signed players like Memphis, Aguero... if he hadn't signed those players, Messi could have continued."Do you Think if Barcelona hadn't Made Those Free Transfers, Messi would still have been at FC Barcelona? 😓 🗣️Javier Tebas (La Liga President) : "Laporta signed players like Memphis, Aguero... if he hadn't signed those players, Messi could have continued."Do you Think if Barcelona hadn't Made Those Free Transfers, Messi would still have been at FC Barcelona? 😓 https://t.co/w4X6iJvB2T

Many such transfers were sanctioned under the infamous regime of the highly unpopular Josep Bartomeu. During his tenure, Barcelona made several absurd business choices, like signing Tottenham-reject Paulinho in 2017 for €40 million. The bizarre swap deal, which included Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic, was also the brainchild of the Bartomeu-led board.

However, this trend seems to have carried on due to Barcelona's monetary issues, which explains the inexplicable signing of Luuk de Jong on loan. With a history of farcical transfers, the Blaugrana are no strangers to providing contracts to footballers with average abilities. On that note, let's take a look at five players who probably did not deserve to don the Barcelona jersey at all:

#5 Martin Braithwaite

Braithwaite is still with the club

Many believe that Martin Braithwaite has been subjected to some undeserved scrutiny, considering his passable attacking output. In 56 appearances for Barcelona, the former Leganes striker has mustered just 15 goal involvements. In hindsight, the sole reason behind the criticism aimed at Braithwaite is that the Danish forward simply doesn't belong at Barcelona.

The 30-year-old attacker is largely a one-dimensional player, contributing almost nothing in the build-up play. In his own right, the veteran striker is certainly not a bad player. Having played for clubs in the top divisions of multiple European nations, including France, England and Spain, Braithwaite certainly has the pedigree to make it in the first tier of any renowned country.

barcacentre @barcacentre Official: Martin Braithwaite has a femoropatelar injury to his left knee, which has not responded to conservative treatment. The Danish player will undergo surgery in the coming days. [fcb] Official: Martin Braithwaite has a femoropatelar injury to his left knee, which has not responded to conservative treatment. The Danish player will undergo surgery in the coming days. [fcb] https://t.co/yeFXjZ177F

However, a player with his capabilities falls massively short at an elite-level club like Barcelona. He looks well out of his depth when surrounded by world-class players like Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati. The fact that Barcelona continue to employ him gravely reflects the sorry state that the club has fallen into.

#4 Roberto Bonano

Roberto Bonano in goal for Barcelona

In Victor Valdes and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona have had two of the most reliable goalkeepers in world football in the past two decades. However, this wasn't always the case. Prior to Valdes' rise to prominence, the Blaugrana were struggling to find a decent enough shot-stopper between the sticks. Enter Roberto Bonano.

Bought in 2001 from River Plate to take up the first-choice mantle from a young Pepe Reina, Bonano was aged 31 at the time of his signing. As a result, he was expected to smoothen things immediately due to his prolonged experience. However, the 13-time capped Argentine failed to live up to expectations at Barcelona, consistently conceding goals due to errors.

Barça OTD @barcaotd #OnThisDay in 1970, Roberto Bonano is born. Made 51 Liga appearances for the club from 2001-03. #OnThisDay in 1970, Roberto Bonano is born. Made 51 Liga appearances for the club from 2001-03. https://t.co/ntwf05Fi64

His dismal debut season forced the Catalan giants to give the nod to a young Victor Valdes the following term. The Spaniard proved to be a massive upgrade on Bonano, who was subsequently offloaded to Real Murcia in 2004. A mediocre shot-stopper at best in terms of ability, Bonano was never meant to play for a club like Barcelona, let alone be first-choice there.

