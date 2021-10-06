5 most underpaid Barcelona players right now

Barcelona are struggling to cope with the insurmountable debt that they have accumulated due to their financial malpractices of recent times. Newly-elected club president Joan Laporta has been very critical of the previous regiment and has already started working towards the betterment of the Blaugrana.

Various cost-cutting measures are being implied at Barcelona

Despite parting ways with many stars in the summer transfer window of 2021, Barcelona are still shackled by massive debt. The club's hierarchy is working relentlessly to reduce the colossal wage structure established by the previous board. Having renegotiated salary agreements with a number of players, Barcelona's current wage bill stands at €420 million, experiencing a reduction of 30 per cent from the original number.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz ℹ The salary limit for the 2021/22 season that La Liga will make public tomorrow.• Barcelona's wage cap has been reduced from €347m in the previous season to only €97m for the current one. Via (🟢): @isaacfouto [cope] ℹ The salary limit for the 2021/22 season that La Liga will make public tomorrow.• Barcelona's wage cap has been reduced from €347m in the previous season to only €97m for the current one. Via (🟢): @isaacfouto [cope] https://t.co/8oYE82OAn6

Aside from renegotiating terms with current employees, Laporta also authorized the sale of around 12 squad members. While the transfers of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann freed up massive amounts of wages, they did not bring much in terms of fees. Sales of newcomer Emerson Royal (£22.5m), Ilaix Moriba (£14.4m) and Junior Firpo (£13.5m) were the major outgoings this summer.

Barcelona have started off with the right attitude in correcting their past mistakes that have driven the club to such a low point. However, because of their ongoing cost-cutting measures, several deserving players have been left stranded on financial grounds. On that note, let's take a look at five of the most underpaid Barcelona players right now:

#5 Oscar Mingueza - £15,000 per week

Mingueza has shot to prominence in the past season

Last season was the beginning of a new era in Barcelona's history. For the first time in recent years, the club were in financial ruin, unable to make the necessary signings for their future. As a result, Barcelona had to put their trust into their capable but untested youth in order to find solutions.

Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza emerged as the club's primary centre-backs last season, at a time when regular options were suffering from a patchy run of form. While Araujo has quickly established his place in the first team, earning a contract that pays him £50,000 per week, Mingueza is yet to score a deal that reflects his contributions.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live ❗Óscar Mingueza as a right-back is making a lot of sense. Yesterday, the player not only knew how to defend his wing, leaving Levante with no genuine chance, but he also accompanied the team in attack and generated clear goal scoring chances.― MD ❗Óscar Mingueza as a right-back is making a lot of sense. Yesterday, the player not only knew how to defend his wing, leaving Levante with no genuine chance, but he also accompanied the team in attack and generated clear goal scoring chances.― MD https://t.co/edSUIPWWlc

Equally capable of playing at right-back, Mingueza is one of the brighter prospects at Camp Nou. Aged 22, the Spaniard already has exceptional ball control, with the potential to become a mainstay in the Barcelona backline. However, his £15,000 per week salary is the lowest among first team members, causing a huge injustice to his talents.

#4 Riqui Puig - £25,000 per week

Puig is a brilliant La Masia prospect

Riqui Puig's continued absence from the first team is a mystery in itself. Ronald Koeman's obstinacy to constrict Puig to the bench is highly contested by every Barcelona fan. Even Joan Laporta is a fan of the Catalan's work and believes that he could be the key to Barcelona's success in the future.

Even so, Puig is yet to start a game in the 2021-22 season. Koeman inexplicably awarded the dynamic midfielder an embarrassing 581 minutes in the entirety of last season. Nevertheless, Puig still managed to woo his audience with limited game time.

Iced Cum @nemlicks Koeman and all Barca fans that dont like Riqui Puig ...take note

Riqui was arguing with the referee about Koeman’s red card.

Don't ever doubt this kid’s humility or respect ever again. Koeman and all Barca fans that dont like Riqui Puig ...take note

Riqui was arguing with the referee about Koeman’s red card.

Don't ever doubt this kid’s humility or respect ever again. https://t.co/fsATt3IEbt

His off-the-bench electrifying performances are acknowledged by everyone except his manager. Subsequently, Puig is on a token salary of £25,000 per week. While the 22-year-old midfielder has insisted that his heart is at Barcelona, things could change swiftly if his status at the club isn't updated soon.

Also read: 5 former Barcelona players you won't believe are still playing

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith