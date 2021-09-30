5 best number 7s in football right now

The fabled number 7 in football is traditionally associated with prolific widemen. However, with the modern revamp of the sport, there are several non-attacking players that don the said jersey number on their back. Along with number 10, '7' is usually associated with one of the better players of the squad, known for their exceptional abilities.

Some of the best number 7s of all time

One of the most marketable footballers in the sport's history, David Beckham is still relevant eight years after his retirement. The English playmaker helped extend the popularity of football across the globe, doing so whilst wearing the number 7 shirt at Manchester United.

Manuel Menacho @MenachoManuel1 It clearly takes superstar-level talent to enjoy the weight of the number 7 shirt at OT, with both Sanchez and Di Maria falling short of the heights Ronaldo achieved in his first stint. Owen and star Depay were also

entrusted with the 7 shirt and failed to live up to expectations

entrusted with the 7 shirt and failed to live up to expectations https://t.co/4HWdQLYseC

Real Madrid legend Raul was another iconic number 7, flaunting the digit on the back of his shirt for a whopping 20 years. Former Bayern stalwart Franck Ribery, who is currently duking it out for Italian minnows Salernitana, has also donned the celebrated number for all but two years of his professional career. Eric Cantona, Luis Figo and George Best are some other names that perfectly fit this bill.

With shirt number 7 exhibiting such a rich history in football, a number of players have since carried on the legacy established by their predecessors. On that note, let's take a look at the 5 best No.7s in the football right now:

#5 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Gnabry has shot to prominence in recent years

Bulldozing his way into fifth place, Serge Gnabry has turned out to be a revelation in the past few years. Arsenal reject Gnabry was snapped up by Bayern Munich just one session after being released by the Gunners. Bought for an initial fee of €8 million, the German sensation is now worth a whopping €70 million.

Primarily a right-winger, Gnabry is equally adept at playing anywhere on the frontline. The 29-time capped Germany international was particularly impressive in the 2019-20 season, playing a vital role in his side's celebrated sextuple win. Subsequently, he was awarded with the aforementioned Ribery's No.7 shirt in 2020.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Gnabry refuses to answer a question on his future/possible contract extension: "I cannot say anything concrete about that yet" Gnabry refuses to answer a question on his future/possible contract extension: "I cannot say anything concrete about that yet" https://t.co/gHR9fVfaBj

With multiple loan spells on his resume, Gnabry has had a hard time settling into any one team throughout his career. However, his heroics in the Bundesliga rightfully earned him a bumper transfer to Bayern, where he is a spot-on starter at the time of writing.

#4 Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Son has established a formidable partnership with Kane

In the summer of 2015, Tottenham decided to take a punt on a raw Asian talent who had been plying his trade in a promising Bayer Leverkusen side. Fast forward six years, and Spurs' initial investment of €30 million on Son Heung-min now looks like a bargain, considering the beast of player he has transformed into.

Son carried with himself the number 7 shirt as he swapped the Bay Arena for the now-defunct White Hart Lane. At Tottenham, the South Korea international has blossomed into a complete forward, creating and scoring at an extraordinary rate. In six seasons with Spurs, Son has produced a colossal 110 goals and 64 assists to account for his exploits.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Six years ago today Tottenham signed South Korean footballer Son Heung-min.



⚪️ 284 Matches



⚽️ 109 Goals



🅰️ 64 Assists



One of the most entertaining players around to watch. 🇰🇷🤩



⚪️ 284 Matches



⚽️ 109 Goals



🅰️ 64 Assists



One of the most entertaining players around to watch. 🇰🇷🤩 https://t.co/sYL45r2gky

He recently signed an improved four-year contract with the club, effectively extending his stay in north London until 2025. With Harry Kane suffering a huge dip according to his standards following a summer of uncertainty about his future, Son has gracefully stepped into the leadership role. Considering his tremendous output, Son is well on track to become a certified legend at Tottenham.

