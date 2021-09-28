5 superstars who are injured at the moment (September 2021)

In recent years, several elite-level players have seen their promising careers dwindle due to long-term injuries. For instance, Ousmane Dembele was once touted as Neymar's replacement at Barcelona. At the time of writing, the 24-year-old Frenchman is sidelined with his 12th major injury in four years, rendering his €135m move a complete failure. Even so, certain resilient warriors have fought back from injuries to earn their place, at the second time of asking.

Players who have recently returned from a major injury

After being on the treatment table for the majority of the 2020-21 season, Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk has successfully returned to the pitch this year. Goal-machine Erling Haaland and veteran Marco Reus are also expected to make a quick recovery after sustaining minor injuries in Borussia Dortmund's training sessions.

Barcelona wonderkind Ansu Fati also made a stunning return to Camp Nou recently, scoring his side's third goal against Levante. In his first appearance since November 2020, Fati was presented as Barcelona's new No.10, and the 18-year-old didn't disappoint.

While several notable footballers have been discharged from their hospital wards, fans eagerly await the return of certain players still on the treatment table. On that note, let's take a look at five superstars who are out with an injury at the moment:

#5 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's new No.18 will be hoping to return soon

Having spent last season out on loan at Tottenham, Gareth Bale experienced an underwhelming homecoming this year. The Welshman is currently sidelined due to an injury to his right hamstring that he suffered before Real Madrid's clash against Celta Vigo two weeks ago.

Bale reportedly suffered the said impairment in the last training session before the fourth La Liga match day. He was seen limping around with a bandage on his right thigh following the conclusion of the session.

The incident is yet another setback to Bale's deteriorating reputation at the Bernabeu. Due to his minimal involvement and output, his fabled no.11 jersey was handed over to Marco Asensio. With the 32-year-old fading star suffering from five separate injuries since the commencement of last season, Bale's spell with Los Blancos could end sooner rather than later.

#4 Sergio Aguero (Barcelona)

Sergio Aguero is expected to return from injury next month

Barcelona undoubtedly have a much bigger injury crisis on their hands than their Clasico rivals. As many as seven registered members are suffering from various ailments in the Blaugrana camp. However, Sergio Aguero's untimely injury after his move to Camp Nou takes the cake in this department.

Manchester City's all-time top scorer famously abandoned Pep Guardiola's ship this year in an attempt to play alongside compatriot Lionel Messi. While La Pulga's shocking departure was definitely a blow for Aguero, his persistent injury record has restricted him from making his first-team debut for Barcelona.

In an official statement, the club announced that their latest superstar had acquired a tendon injury in his right calf. The subsequent recovery process has now taken more than a month and is still yet to reach its conclusive stage. Therefore, Barcelona fans will have to wait until at least mid-October to witness Aguero's exploits at Camp Nou.

