5 La Liga records that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi failed to break

Never in the history of any sport have two players dominated proceedings for as long as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two legendary forwards have established a duopoly at the summit of football, a coalition that is still prevalent after 13 years. Even so, the best years of their eternal rivalry can comfortably trace their origins to a golden La Liga era of 2009 to 2018.

La Liga records that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share

While the two 'goats' have an infinite number of records to their names, Ronaldo and Messi have had to share the spoils on more than one occasion. The Portuguese talisman famously equalled Ronaldo de Lima's record of most opponents scored against in a season in 2012. Just a year later, during the 2012-13 season, Lionel Messi went on to etch his name alongside his adversary by scoring against a whopping 19 teams.

Another record jointly held by the two footballing royalties is the title for most hat-tricks scored in a season. The fact that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have scored eight hat-tricks in separate La Liga campaigns is a testament to their unparalleled pedigree. While the Argentine maestro got hold of this record in the 2011-12 season, Cristiano Ronaldo replicated it two years later, during the 2014-15 campaign.

With so many accolades to their name, it is almost impossible to ponder any record that the two mercurial forwards cannot break. Nevertheless, with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo currently employed outside of La Liga, the duo have done precisely that.

With that notion on our minds, let's take a look at five La Liga records that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to break:

#5 Fastest goal in the league

Seydou Keita was a key figure under Pep Guradiola

Considering Lionel Messi's unconventional approach to the opposition's half, it often takes the Argentine a little while before he gets going. While the quality of his output remains second to none, the timing of his goals leaves much to be desired for.

In a completely opposite scenario, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic, to have scored in every minute of the game. The seasoned poacher is adept at getting into goal-scoring positions, thereby explaining his unbelievable accomplishment.

Nevertheless, it is Seydou Keita who holds the record for the fastest La Liga goal to his name. A former teammate of Lionel Messi, Keita famously scored the quickest goal of all of the top five European leagues against Almeria in 2014. With his opening goal clocked at a mind-boggling 7.6 seconds, it will be a long time before someone comes even closer to breaking the said record.

#4 Most consecutive hat-tricks in one season

A Real Oviedo player has this record to his name

While scoring more than a single goal is considered to be tough for the usual greats of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo find it fairly simple. The two veterans have scored a hoard of hat-tricks in their illustrious careers, even gathering five strikes in a single game in certain instances.

Despite their goal-scoring heroics, the most impressive hat-trick streak that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have mustered in La Liga is two. While such an achievement is something in itself, there is a certain someone to have recorded a hat-trick of consecutive hat-tricks.

Real Oviedo's Isidro Langara famously scored a hat-trick in three consecutive La Liga matches in 1935, creating history along the way. Winner of the Pichichi trophy on three separate occasions, Langara is regarded as one of the most prolific goalscorers of the last century. Seemingly an unbreakable record, indeed.

