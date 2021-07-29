Ranking 5 best goals by Cristiano Ronaldo in finals

Real Madrid's all-time top-scorer with 450 goals in just 438 appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo is a living testament to what hard work and determination can do for a person. A pure machine, masquerading as a football player, Ronaldo has taken his career from strength to strength and even at the ripe old age of 36, shows no signs of stopping.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, and now Juventus. What plans does Cristiano Ronaldo have for his future?

After leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, Ronaldo moved to Italy in search of a fresh challenge. With the coveted European title eluding Juventus for a long time now, Cristiano's arrival in Turin was seen as the perfect match for both entities, on paper at least. However, not everything has gone according to the plan.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his scoring ways, bagging 101 goals in just 133 appearances for the Old Lady. Nevertheless, Juventus have struggled to make a mark in Europe, even with the inclusion of Mr. Champions League himself.

Adding his hefty €31m-a-year wages to the mix, rumors of a potential exit have started picking up considerable wind.

The mercurial forward has a gargantuan total of 674 goals to his name and remains one of the best strikers of the modern era, to date. If the monetary aspect of the deal can be taken care of, Cristiano Ronaldo's acquisition will prove to be more than fruitful for any team he joins in the future.

With 20 of the aforementioned strikes coming in crucial finals, here we take a look at 5 of the most impactful as well as astonishing goals of the lot:

#5 UEFA Champions League final against Juventus (2017)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating after a wondrous goal against Juventus

Appearing in their second consecutive European final, Real Madrid faced Juventus as their ultimate hurdle in their 2017 Champions League campaign. With 20 minutes on the clock, Toni Kroos picked up the ball in his own half and initiated a counter without wasting any time.

An intricate to-and-fro passing routine followed, at the end of which, Dani Carvajal put in a cut back for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese carved out a magnificent shot from just inside the box, slotting it past Gianluigi Buffon to give Real Madrid the lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo effectively collected another cross from Luka Modric later in the match to grab his second, accomplishing a thorough beat down of the Bianconeri. The Spanish giants eventually ran out victors, successfully defending their Champions League title, becoming the first European club to do so since the competition's rebranding in 1992.

For his heroics on the night in Cardiff, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with the Man of the Match award.

#4 Supercopa de España against Barcelona (2012)

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Supercopa de España (2012)

An acrobatic attempt by the Portuguese legend in the 2012 Spanish Super Cup tie is next on the list. With Barcelona coming into the second leg with a 3-2 advantage, Real Madrid needed something magical to overcome Tito Vilanova's rampant side.

Gonzalo Higuain provided Los Blancos with some early hope, opening the scoring in just 11 minutes. Eight minutes later, Khedira played a loose ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, who was marked by Gerard Pique at the time.

To everyone's amazement, the Real Madrid number 7 flicked the ball from the rear of his boot to send it flying ahead, yards away from the Spanish defender's reach. With just the goalkeeper to beat, Ronaldo finished off the move in great style, giving Los Merengues a 2-0 lead.

Despite Lionel Messi's breathtaking free-kick in the 45th minute, leveling the score on aggregate, Real Madrid went on to win the tie on away goals. Cristiano Ronaldo's astounding effort in front of goal was enough for the home side to seal a comprehensive win against their arch-nemesis, which is considered to be a victory in its own right.

