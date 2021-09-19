5 full-backs with the best tackling ability in the world right now

Of all the outfield spots in the game of football, no position has experienced as much evolution as the full-back one. In the modern era, full-backs are expected to charge down the flanks and create as many opportunities from the wings as an offensive wideman. Consequently, their output at the back takes a hit sometimes.

Top full-backs with the most all-round capabilities

Nevertheless, there still exists a small group of wide defenders who excel in all aspects of their game. Manchester City have been lucky to possess two of the most gifted full-backs of the current generation. While Kyle Walker has the ability to put in some pinpoint crosses as well as track back in time, Joao Cancelo has a unique caliber of his own.

Appreciation tweet for João Cancelo. The best fullback in the world. Doesn't matter where you stick him left or right, he's guaranteed to drop a 10/10 performance.

The Portuguese is proficient in slotting into the midfield during build-up play to complete Pep Guardiola's intricate formation. Even Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich is excellent at defence, contrary to common belief. Kieran Tierney and Luke Shaw - a maestro at crossing the ball - are perfect examples of self-sustaining full-backs.

While creativity in the final third ends up hogging much of the full-back's rating criteria, putting in solid defensive performances is equally important. With this notion in mind, let's take a look at five full-backs who have the best tackling ability right now:

#5 James Justin (Leicester City)

Justin is one of the most talented youngsters in the Premier League

Such was James Justin's showing last term that he managed to creep into the list of the best tackling full-backs despite playing just 23 Premier League games. The 23-year-old full-back was instrumental in Leicester City's solid finish to the 2020-21 season.

His injury coincided with the Foxes' drop in form towards the end of last season. Having been purchased from Luton Town for a nominal fee of £6 million in 2019, Justin was thrust into the first-team after an injury to starter Ricardo Pereira. The versatile full-back wasted no time in nailing down a spot in the squad with some scintillating performances.

𝙇𝘾𝙁𝘾_𝙎𝙋 @LCFCshitposting Our fullback depth must be one of the best in the league?



We have 5️⃣ fullbacks who are first team quality



JJ and Castagne can also play both sides just as well Our fullback depth must be one of the best in the league?



We have 5️⃣ fullbacks who are first team quality



JJ and Castagne can also play both sides just as well https://t.co/TNxClTOX4U

Brendan Rodgers deployed him at various positions, including both full-back slots as well as further forward. With so many responsibilities on his plate, the youngster excelled at each role, especially in defence.

His superior tackling ability enabled him to make 61 tackles in such a short span, maintaining a 64.29 per cent accuracy in ground duels. If Justin can avoid any further long-term injuries, he could enjoy continued success at the highest level.

#4 Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United)

Coufal had a great match against Southampton

After years of shoddy business in the market, West Ham United are finally starting to find their stride in terms of transfer dealings. The signings of Thomas Soucek and Jesse Lingard were pivotal to their best season since 1999. However, the mid-season acquisition of an unknown full-back with the name Vladimir Coufal has proven to be a bargain buy for the Hammers.

A former teammate of the aforementioned Soucek at Slavia Prague, the 29-year-old Czech international has been sensational ever since he landed at the London Stadium in October 2020. Playing on the right side of defense, Coufal helped West Ham qualify for the Europa League with his brilliant tackling and crossing abilities.

Dan Woffenden @danwoff98



Great cross for the opener. Vladimír Coufal’s first half vs. Scotland:100% aerial duels won100% successful take-ons85% pass accuracy2/3 crosses completed2 chances created2 clearances1 assistGreat cross for the opener. #CZE Vladimír Coufal’s first half vs. Scotland:



Great cross for the opener. #CZE https://t.co/BhCscgQsMO

In his debut Premier League campaign, Coufal racked up a massive 3,055 minutes, making the right-back's position his own. With 73 tackles and 208 ground duels, the 29-year-old full-back nullified the opposition's attacks effectively. Having signed a contract until 2023, Coufal has ample time to establish his place among the best full-backs of the ongoing decade.

