5 full-backs with the best crossing ability in the world right now

In modern times, full-backs have evolved from only mastering the defensive aspect of the game to becoming regular creators for their teams with impeccable crossing abilities. Even though Ashley Cole is regarded as one of the best full-backs of his generation, players like him are scarcely found nowadays.

With Antonio Conte revolutionizing the three centre-back systems, full-backs have become an essential part of their teams. Their contribution to the game is more rounded off now than ever, with players needing both defensive and offensive skills to succeed on the flanks.

Full-backs to watch out for this season

With the 2021-22 season already underway, Barcelona boast one of the most promising rosters in the full-back position. Jordi Alba is fresh off one of his most productive seasons as a professional, laying out 15 assists in all competitions. In addition to the Spaniard, Barcelona have also recruited Emerson Royal for a paltry fee of €9m. The Brazilian will compete with the supremely talented Sergino Dest for a starting spot.

Elsewhere, considering Real Madrid's defensive predicament, it will be interesting to see how they use their latest star-signing David Alaba. Furthermore, RB Leipzig recently made the loan transfer of Angelino, permanent, following his sensational spell at the Red Bull Arena.

With the increasing demand for attacking full-backs in the current market, players are constantly honing their creative skills. On that note, let's take a look at five full-backs with the best crossing ability in the world at the moment:

#5 Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Hakimi secured a record-breaking move to PSG in 2021

Widely regarded as a full-back, Achraf Hakimi has elevated his offensive game to such an extent that calling him a right midfielder won't be wrong. In his solitary season at Inter, Hakimi was deployed on the right flank as a wing-back in Antonio Conte's famous 3-5-2 system. The Moroccan thrived in that position, creating 36 chances of which eight were successfully converted.

His tremendous form, coupled with Inter's financial predicament, resulted in a bumper €60m move to PSG earlier this summer. The French giants have assembled a star-studded squad over the years but have always lacked quality and consistency in the full-back slots.

With Hakimi's inclusion, Mauricio Pochettino has not only tied up a defensive loose end but also increased his team's offensive output from the right flank. Boasting a 24.35 per cent crossing accuracy, the 22-year-old provided 27 successful crosses from open play in a league-winning season with Inter last term. It'll be interesting to see how his PSG career pans out in the coming years.

#4 Lucas Digne (Everton)

Digne is superb while going forward

Lucas Digne was touted as a young prodigy during his initial years at Lille. Identifying him as a potential superstar of the future, PSG snapped up Digne on a €15m transfer in 2013, three days before his 20th birthday. Unfortunately, the Frenchman had an underwhelming two-year stay in Paris and was subsequently loaned out to Roma in 2015. He was eventually sold to Barcelona the next year.

After spending two years as Jordi Alba's deputy at the Camp Nou, Digne joined Everton in the summer of 2018. The France international immediately found his footing on Merseyside, making the left-back position his own at Goodison Park.

The highly physical Premier League perfectly complimented Digne's rugged style and he has since established himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in England.

Digne attempted a gargantuan total of 215 crosses last season, of which a decent 21.4 per cent reached their intended target. With seven assists to his name in the 2020-21 league season, the 28-year-old left-back is one of the best crossers of the ball, period.

