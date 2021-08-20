5 players with the highest combined transfer fees (2021)

Ever since Neymar's record-breaking €222m move to PSG was sanctioned in 2017, transfers of the modern era have experienced huge amounts of inflation. The market value of every single professional footballer experienced a massive surge post that remarkable incident.

As a result, the past four seasons have witnessed 10 transfers involving a fee in excess of €100m. To put things in perspective, only two signings, transcending the 100 million mark, were authorized before the Brazilian's transfer to PSG.

Some of the biggest transfers in recent years

Two and a half months into this season's summer transfer window, two clubs have already splashed more than 100 million euros on just two signings. Jack Grealish ended his 20-year association with Aston Villa after a €117.5m move to Manchester City.

More recently, Chelsea forked out €115m to initiate the return of former player Romelu Lukaku. The big Belgian was handed the infamous jersey number 9, following Tammy Abraham's departure to Roma.

Biggest transfer window in History

It is interesting to note that every transfer window since 2017, barring the COVID-affected 2020-21 one, has witnessed at least one €100m+ transfer. With Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho already on their books, Barcelona added Antoine Griezmann to their ranks for a further €120m in 2019.

Joao Felix was brought by Atletico Madrid, as the Frenchman's direct replacement for a massive €127.2m. Completing a triad of La Liga signings, Real Madrid's €115m acquisition of Eden Hazard was the last transfer of 2019, involving this kind of capital.

With players securing big-money moves more frequently than ever, certain footballers have been subject to multiple high-profile transfers. On that note, let's take a look at the five players that have accumulated the highest cumulative fees in transfers:

#5 Angel Di Maria - €179m (4 transfers)

Di Maria defending the PSG colors

The man responsible for bagging the two most significant international trophies in the history of this modern Argentina side, Angel Di Maria initially gained attention during his time at Benfica. Having bought him for a meager €8m from his hometown club, CA Rosario, Benfica proved to be the ideal nurturing ground for Di Maria.

The Argentine earned his first move to a European giant in 2010 when Real Madrid stumped up €33m for his services. In his four seasons at the Bernabeu, Di Maria dazzled everyone with his superlative creativity and dribbling skills. His man-of-the-match performance in the 2014 Champions League final secured the 10th title for Los Blancos.

However, the game proved to be his last in a Madrid shirt as Di Maria was shipped off to Manchester United for €75m to make way for newcomer James Rodriguez. Despite enjoying a scintillating start at Old Trafford, the innovative playmaker flopped hard and was sold to PSG after a solitary season. The talented wide man rediscovered his form in Paris and has thrived ever since his €63m transfer was finalized by the French giants.

#4 Alvaro Morata - €189m (6 transfers)

Morata is still an Atletico player on technical grounds

A surprise inclusion in the list, Alvaro Morata has accumulated a massive €189m in transfer fees throughout his career. Morata is a former graduate of the fabled Real Madrid academy, having joined La Fabrica in 2008. He made his first-team debut for Los Blancos in 2010, coming on as an 18-year-old in the 88th minute of a league match against Real Zaragoza.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard was sold to Juventus for €20m in 2014, before he could make an impact at his parent club. In a surprising turn of events, Real Madrid activated a €30m buy-back clause to bring Morata back to the Bernabeu, two years after his sale. His 15 league goals in the 2016-17 season prompted Chelsea to fork out a ridiculous €66m for his services.

The Spanish international spent a torrid time as Chelsea's designated number 9, scoring just 11 times in 31 Premier League outings. This underwhelming spell was followed by a third stint in Madrid, this time with Real's noisy neighbors Atletico. Following Morata's €35m purchase in 2020, Diego Simeone authorized a loan back to Turin just months after making his move permanent. Morata is currently on loan at Juventus until 2022. Taking into consideration the loan fees paid for his services by Atletico Madrid and Juventus, Morata pips Di Maria to fourth-place on the list.

