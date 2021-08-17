5 Real Madrid legends who left on free transfers

Real Madrid have had a precarious history with free transfers. Although their acquisition of David Alaba represents one of the biggest coups in the history of free transfers, Los Blancos have certainly lost much more than they have gained.

The 34-time La Liga champions have a knack for signing big names for a significant amount of money and dispose of them once the players have served their purpose. Case in point: James Rodriguez's penniless departure to Everton in 2020. With most of their modern legends, either retired or defending a foreign badge, Real Madrid can still lose a lot more to free transfers.

Which players can exit Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2022?

While Los Merengues harbor the risk of losing utility wide-men Gareth Bale and Isco next season, a bigger danger looms over the Bernabeu. Club icon Marcelo, who was recently relegated to play second fiddle to Ferland Mendy in the left-back spot, will see his contract expire in 2022.

Luka Modric signed a one-year extension with Real Madrid, postponing the risk of losing him on a free transfer until next year.

Nevertheless, Karim Benzema, arguably their most important player right now, is yet to extend his current deal, which runs out in 2022. Reports suggesting a one-year addition to his existing contract, similar to Modric's, have surfaced recently. However, if Real Madrid were to lose their fifth all-time top-scorer, it would become a catastrophe for the Spanish giants.

The men in white have witnessed a hoard of players leave on free transfers, over the past two decades. Here, we take a look at 5 of the most influential Real Madrid players who have left the club in exchange for absolutely nothing.

Honorable mentions:

David Beckham to LA Galaxy (2007), Guti to Besiktas (2010), Michel Salgado to Blackburn Rovers (2009) and Luis Figo to Inter (2005),

#5 Roberto Carlos to Fenerbahce (2007)

Roberto Carlos has been the subject of 5 free transfers in his career

In 1996, Real Madrid spent €6m to bring in a 23-year-old sturdy left-back to the Bernabeu. That deal turned out to be one of the most inspired pieces of transfer business conducted in the history of football. Roberto Carlos spent his next 11 years in Madrid, winning every trophy under the sun.

The Brazilian defender mustered a whopping 527 appearances for Los Blancos, even pitching in with 70 goals and 89 assists. Roberto Carlos possessed a rocket of a left foot, thundering in goals from the left-back position. He was widely known for his stupendous freekicks, famously scoring a belter from 38 yards out against France in 1997.

After playing an instrumental role in establishing Real Madrid's dominance in the early 2000s, Roberto Carlos secured a free transfer to Fenerbahce in 2007. Following a string of moves to numerous low-level clubs, including a brief stint with the now-defunct Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League, the legendary left-back retired in 2016.

#4 Fernando Hierro to Al-Rayyan SC (2003)

Hierro's exit from Madrid is one of the most high profile free transfers ever

A Los Blancos legend of the yesteryear, Fernando Hierro joined Real Madrid in 1989 from Real Valladolid, for a nominal fee of €811k. What followed was an illustrious era in Madrid's history, during which the club won a total of 16 trophies.

Hierro was an unusual figure when compared to other defenders of his generation as he had a keen eye for goals. The Spaniard formed a formidable partnership with club legend Manolo Sanchís, inheriting the captain's armband after the latter's retirement. Hierro contributed with a colossal 126 goals during his 17 years at the club, including a career-best 21-goal haul in the 1991-92 season.

After notching up a record 601 appearances for Real Madrid at the time, the Spanish legend was acquired by Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan SC on a free transfer. In the process, Hierro became one of the first European superstars to ply their trades in the middle-east. At 53, the Real Madrid legend is now trying his hand at management, having most recently coached his national side at the 2018 World Cup.

