5 most disappointing Real Madrid academy graduates of the last decade

An adversary to the famed La Masia, Real Madrid's academy, or 'La Fabrica' as it is less commonly called, has been churning out some quality players, ever since its inception in the 1950s.

Although, Los Blancos' policy of recruiting 'Galacticos' to carry out major proceedings at the Santiago Bernabeu at the beginning of this millennium dealt a huge blow to the numerous up-and-coming talents of their academy.

Nevertheless, as many as 36 academy prospects were handed out first-team debuts in the 2010s, subject to various degrees of success. Real Madrid may not be hosting the best youth development program in their native country, but La Fabrica certainly ranks high among the rest of Europe's elites.

Some notable alumni of Real Madrid's academy

You know that your system is capable enough to nurture and groom raw talent when players with the potential to top the team's all-time scoring charts graduate from your academy, i.e. Raul Gonzalez. Former club-captain Iker Casillas, Dani Parejo, Juanfran, Saul Niguez and many more have all learned their trades at La Fabrica.

Unpopular fact: Real Madrid academy has the most graduates (44) playing in the top 5 leagues ahead of the likes of United, Dortmund, La Masia and Ajax academy.@lafabricacrm #RealMadrid — kevin (@kevinnferdi) July 30, 2021

Even current Real Madrid mainstays Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez are products of their famed academy. Nevertheless, there exist a plethora of players that showed serious promise in their initial years at the vintage institution, yet ended up slipping through the cracks.

Here we look at 5 such Real Madrid players who were destined for greatness during their stay in the academy but are now on the verge of sliding into complete obscurity:

#5 Enzo Zidane (Rodez)

Enzo Zidane (L) battling it out with Lionel Messi

Probably because of his last name, Enzo Zidane was hyped up to such an extent that he couldn't possibly fit into the gargantuan shoes, people had built for him. Likened to his father since the tender age of 16, Zinedine Zidane's oldest son was branded as a generational talent at Real Madrid's academy. So much so that he was elected to be one of the vice-captains of the Castilla team at just 20.

A famous pundit on youth soccer, Santi Cañizares even went as far as to say:

“He’s very much like his father in his football, especially in his movement. On the field he’s the same, he’s a central midfielder with the same freedom.”

In truth, the mediocre midfielder was being set up for definite failure, due to the sheer ridiculousness of the expectations everyone had with him. Having only played one game for the senior team, where he slotted home a goal from the edge of the penalty area, Enzo was snapped up by Alaves in 2017.

His nomadic journey has taken him from Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport to relegation-threatened Portuguese side Aves, far from the heights of Real Madrid's senior squad. A highly-rated prospect in his days at the academy, Zidane recently signed for Ligue 2 club Rodez in his native France.

#4 Raul de Tomas (Espanyol)

Raul de Tomas turning out for Espanyol

Raul de Tomas was ordained to become a prolific goal-scorer after he impressed at every single youth level for Real Madrid. During his academy days, Tomas was known for his clinical finishing and received high praise for possessing instincts of a natural number 9.

However, he was only awarded 14 minutes of first-team action in a cup game before Real Madrid decided to let go of him, initially on loan and eventually on a permanent basis.

He had a particularly sensational 17/18 season with Rayo Vallecano, where Tomas almost singhle-handedly spearheaded Los Franjirrojos to promotion with his record 24 goals in the Segunda division. The Spaniard was awarded an extended deal at the Bernabeu for his efforts.

Nevertheless, things never materialized for the sturdy striker and Real Madrid offloaded him to Benfica at the first time of asking.

SL Benfica quickly cut on their losses after buying Raul de Tomas for a hefty €20m

Tomas tanked catastrophically in Portugal, showing no trace of the mercurial talent he was thought to be. After just three goals for the Eagles, the then 25-year-old was shipped to Segunda side Espanyol.

Even though Tomas has done fairly well at the Barcelona-based club, he has failed to reach the potential he exuded back in the academy. With another year of La Liga football coming up next season, only time will tell whether the €22.5m signing was worth the hype or not.

Also read: 10 most disappointing graduates from Barcelona's La Masia academy in the 21st century

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra