10 most disappointing graduates from Barcelona's La Masia academy in the 21st century

Barcelona have one of the most sacred and influential institutions in the world of football in the form of La Masia. At its peak, the famed Catalan academy was producing talents on par with the ruffled streets of Brazil. Having been around since 1702, 'The Farmhouse' was first used to house young footballers associated with Barcelona in 1979 and it hasn't looked back ever since. As a graduate and an advocate of the centre's ideals, Pep Guardiola had said:

"The player who has passed through La Masia has something different to the rest, it's a plus that only comes from having competed in a Barcelona shirt from the time you were a child."

Some notable Barcelona recruits from La Masia of late

Aside from your 'Messis' and 'Xavis', the Spanish giants have witnessed a plethora of skilled players rise up the ranks, scraping their way through all the different youth teams, to finally don the prestigious Blaugrana jersey. In recent times, the likes of Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati have manifested the traditional Barcelona style with a commendable degree of success.

2. Dani Olmo (1998 - RB Leipzig)

Another member of Spain's Euros squad, Dani Olmo is a versatile attacking midfielder plying his trade with RB Leipzig. He has excellent close control, able to scan his surroundings with ease. His set-piece delivery is always a threat. pic.twitter.com/ODJzO8XIn7 — AussieScout (@scout_aussie) July 25, 2021

Elsewhere, La Masia graduates have been making waves outside the club for a long time now. Owing to his sublime technical skills, Dani Olmo secured a €22m to RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb, having spent seven years in Barca's youth setup, from 2007-2014. In Portugal, Alex Grimaldo has been turning in consistent performances at the left-back position ever since his transfer from Barcelona to Benfica was confirmed in 2015.

However, not every player that inherits the club's philosophy at La Masia goes onto become a superstar. In fact, there have been a lot more failures than success stories in Catalonia that have gone explicablly unnoticed. Here, we take a look at 10 such flops over the last 21 years:

#10 Andreu Fontàs

Fontas (R) showed promise early on

Andreu Fontàs was part of the proverbial Barcelona B team, that finished 3rd in the Segunda division back in 2011. The promising set of players were touted to be the next generation of La Masia laureates to break into the first team. However, it wasn't to be.

A victim of his own versatility, the utility man was often used as left-back cover for Eric Abidal and even as a defensive midfielder at times. This, along with his horrendous injury record, earned him a permanent ticket to Celta Vigo, where he stayed for 5 years. Fontàs now plies his trade for MLS side Sporting Kansas City.

#9 Jonathon dos Santos

Dos Santos playing ball in America

Jonathon dos Santos and his brother, Giovanni dos Santos, both deserve a spot on this list, having had disappointed on an unfathomable level. Having joined La Masia together as children, the duo seemed to be right at home in Barcelona with their initial style of play, linking impeccably with the ideologies of the club.

Jonathan Dos Santos - Known for being a regular fixture for Barcelona B and having a slightly more relevant brother pic.twitter.com/WNM3bHsNkJ — Players I Forgot Existed (@PlayersIForgot) April 20, 2020

While the latter had flair and resilience that attracted several clubs, the younger sibling, Jonathon dos Santos, was never able to escape his brother's shadow, let alone make his own mark.

Just a rotational option for Pep Guardiola during his time at Barcelona, Jonathan's initial promise soon faded away and gave way to everlasting mediocrity. The 31-year-old midfielder was shipped off to Villareal as a result. He has been in MLS for the past four years with LA Galaxy.

#8 Isaac Cuenca

Cuenca had a real impact at La Masia

Initially occupying a keen sense of positioning and technique, Isaac Cuenca's time at Barcelona was riddled with injuries. The Spanish winger spent two separate spells with La Masia before being called up to the senior squad. While Cuenca was impressive in fragments, his constant fitness issues ensured that the Reus-born forward would never be able to capitalize on his obvious talent.

A typical La Masia product, possessing the tactical intelligence imparted in the Catalan academy, Cuenca only managed to make 30 appearances for the first team, contributing to 16 goal involvements. However, this decent output couldn't cover for his erraticity and lack of consistency and he was subsequently sold to Deportivo La Coruna. At 30, the Spaniard is currently on a career break.

