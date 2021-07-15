Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Manchester United have had an interesting transfer window so far. They are still pushing to complete deals and could be active in the transfer market. There has been huge news coming out of Barcelona as well about the futures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

With Euro 2020 and Copa America ending, all the focus is now on the transfer market. Manchester United's plans for Varane, Lionel Messi's future, Barcelona's plans for Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea all come under the scanner.

Manchester United make Rapahel Varane their main transfer target

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Manchester United continue to negotiate for the arrival of Raphael Varane. The purchase of Jadon Sancho has been completed with medical examinations and signing of the contract. Sancho is a new Manchester United player until 2026 with the option of extending it until 2027. Soon there will also be an official photo with the new kit.

Raphael Varane is now Manchester United's main target, without forgetting Eduardo Camavinga who is still waiting to decide his next club without haste. The agreement on personal terms has never been a problem. Manchester United are ready to offer an important contract to Varane and the player's decision is increasingly oriented towards a new experience after so many years at Real Madrid.

Manchester United are now back in direct contact with Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane, after opening talks weeks ago. Negotiations on personal terms not an issue. 🔴 #MUFC



Man United confirmed their intention to sign Varane - official bid in once they’ll know Real final position. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

The official offer from Manchester United is awaited. They are waiting for the price tag to arrive from Real Madrid, who are waiting to speak directly with Varane and then negotiate with Man United. Certainly, the two clubs have already been in direct contact for days and Real Madrid are aware of Manchester United's willingness to buy Varane for their defense.

It must be remembered that Real Madrid have already lost Sergio Ramos in that position, with Ramos having moved to PSG. They bought David Alaba as a new defender, but Varane is out of contract in June 2022 and for this reason the situation has become alarming for Real Madrid who will now have to make a final decision. The player is very tempted by the Premier League for his near future.

Lionel Messi set to sign new 5-year contract with Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Arsenal - Pre-Season Friendly

There was no doubt about Messi's future and now everything is ready for signing between Barcelona and Lionel Messi. An agreement was reached weeks ago and that has now reached the final stages. The signatures will arrive and it will soon become official.

Leo Messi will sign for five seasons with Barçelona. The official announcement could be delayed for a few days even after having reached an agreement. This is because Barcelona is waiting for the final green light from La Liga. The club has been working on this in recent weeks with conversations between President Joan Laporta and Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga progressing smoothly.

The five-year contract is the formula that Barçelona have found to be able to formalize Lionel Messi's registration in La Liga given the downward salary limit that the club has for this season.

Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, it’s never been in doubt and gonna be announced soon. 🔵🔴 #FCB



PSG never had any real chance this summer. NO talks. Only Barça for Leo. ❌



New contract will be until June 2026 instead of 2023 to help the club - as @ferrancorreas reported. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

The Barçelona board members are aware that Messi will probably not end his contract by playing as a Barça player until 2026. He would also be able to collect the agreed amounts if he were to act as Barçelona's ambassador in the United States.

Why five years of contract and not two years? In this way, Messi will help Barcelona by spreading his salary over multiple seasons and allowing the club to register him regularly for the next league season without any problems.

There is no confirmation yet about Lionel Messi's future in the MLS, but it is a possibility. Meanwhile, at present, Barcelona will once again enjoy the services of their talisman.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid working on Saul Niguez-Antoine Griezmann swap deal

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Sticking with Barcelona, the Barça management is working on a possible swap deal with Atlético Madrid between Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez. The players are okay to go ahead with the swap deal. Saul is ready to leave Atletico Madrid as last season he struggled to find regular playing time and now with the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul, the competition for the midfield spots is only set to increase.

Barcelona and Atletico are in advanced talks for swap deal between Saúl and Griezmann! Both players gave the green light in the last hours. 🇪🇸🔄



Barça and Atléti now negotiating on price tags. Barça want money included.



Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Saúl if deal will collapse. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in talks. Saul and Griezmann are in favor of the exchange but now it will be necessary to find an economic agreement to proceed with the deal. Negotiations are underway and Barçelona are also asking for money to be included in the deal while Atletico Madrid insist on an equal exchange between Saul and Griezmann on a permanent deal. Contacts are progressing to complete the deal soon.

Olivier Giroud set to be unveiled as AC Milan player

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Olivier Giroud, on the other hand, will say goodbye to Chelsea in the next few hours. The striker will soon be a new AC Milan player. Today, the French striker will be in Italy to carry out medical examinations and sign a contract with the Rossoneri.

After exercising the unilateral clause for the renewal of the contract for another season, Chelsea have agreed with Milan for a compensation of 2 million euros, which will however be recognized under two conditions: Qualification for next year's Champions League and a certain number of appearances for the player.

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini confirms to DAZN: “Olivier Giroud will arrive tomorrow and he’ll be our new signing. Franck Kessié will stay as he’s part of our future, we’re working to extend his contract”. 🔴⚫️ #ACMilan #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

AC Milan are also working with Real Madrid to confirm the signing of Brahim Diaz. The novelty lies in the formula that the two clubs are discussing in these hours. They are discussing a two-year loan deal, which is different from what was discussed in recent weeks.

AC Milan are also evaluating two other profiles for the future. Fodè Ballo-Tourè, a young left-back owned by Monaco, could arrive for a figure of around 4 million euros. They are also interested in AS Nancy's talented youngster, Warren Bondo.

AS Roma interested in Manchester United star Alex Telles

Manchester United v Watford - FA Cup Third Round

AS Roma are looking at a new name at left back due to the unfortunate injury suffered by Leonardo Spinazzola at Euro 2020. With the Italian only expected to return around January, Roma have turned their attention towards Manchester United star Alex Telles.

The Brazilian full-back, born in 1992, found little playing time last season with Manchester United and could be playing in Serie A next season. The Red Devils bought him for about 15 million euros from Porto last summer. Roma would like to borrow him on loan and if Manchester United were to open up to this formula, Telles would become a concrete solution for Roma. At the moment, however, there are no agreements yet because Manchester United would not like a loan.

AS Roma are interested in Alex Telles as potential new left back. Roma want him on loan to replace Spinazzola, Manchester United have no intention to accept a loan as of today. 🔴🇵🇹 #ASRoma @DiMarzio



Deal now considered ‘complicated’ as of today - Roma will try in the next days. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

Telles, who will turn 29 on 15th December, ended his first season at Manchester United with 27 appearances, scoring 2 goals and grabbing 6 assists in all competitions. He also played a half in the Europa League semi-final second leg, losing 3-2 at the Olimpico against Roma. He already knows Serie A, where he played for Inter in the 2015/16 season.

One of the priorities for Manchester United in the coming months will also be Luke Shaw's new contract. Shaw was in extraordinary form for England and even scored the opening goal in the final against Italy.

For Roma, on the other hand, after announcing the arrival of Rui Patricio, the first signing of the Mourinho era, they will try to conclude the deal for Granit Xhaka with Arsenal.

Juventus working on deal for Manuel Locatelli; offer new contract to Giorgio Chiellini

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Finally, in Italy, Juventus are working on the market with Locatelli who remains their first target. On the renewal front, next week the contract extension for Giorgio Chiellini will be formalized. The Italian centre-back is currently a free agent after the previous agreement with the Juventus club expired on July 1st.

The parties reached an agreement to continue together, especially after Allegri's return to Juventus, who specifically asked for Chiellini to be confirmed for at least another season. The love story between Chiellini and Juventus therefore continues.

