Euro 2020: Team of the Tournament

After a month of non-stop action, UEFA Euro 2020 finally drew to a close at the Wembley Stadium earlier this week. The final between England and Italy was just as I thought it might be - a tight encounter separated by the finest of margins. A lot of these games are really tight and for good reason. We're talking about elite footballers here, so games of such magnitude have to be close!

Italy got off to a bit of a puzzled opening and were shook by Luke Shaw's early goal in the Euro 2020 final, as they struggled to get to grips with the game in the opening exchanges. Bit by bit, though, they grew into the game and attempted to make things happen without forcing the issue. By the half-hour mark, they began to show signs of recovery and got a deserved equalizer in the second half through Leonardo Bonucci.

In one of my earlier columns, I spoke about the current generation of English footballers being able to retain the ball and see off games better, but that didn't quite happen in the Euro 2020 final. Marco Verratti and Jorginho pretty much ran the show and they played a big part in Italy gaining that crucial edge in midfield.

When it comes to penalties, anything can happen. With the benefit of hindsight, everyone is an expert after the event, but we have to understand that everything happens so quickly and there's nothing you can do after that. Had Raheem Sterling stepped up in the shoot-out, who is to say he would have scored? People got so angry because it cost England the Euros, but there is a good chance that one of the senior players could've stepped up and ended up missing!

👕🙌 Introducing the official Team of the Tournament for #EURO2020



Who would be your captain? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/goGLi6qQzj — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 13, 2021

I felt a bit sorry for Bukayo Saka because there was huge responsibility on his shoulders to keep England in the game. He'll have that with him for the rest of his life and people will always remind him of it.

All in all, I enjoyed Euro 2020 for the drama it produced. Some of the games were absorbing and brought me to the edge of my seat, UEFA will be really pleased with what emerged in such tumultuous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I enjoyed Euro 2020 as a spectacle, but it also has to be said that the nature of the tournament created a bit of an imbalance. Some teams were on the right side of it in terms of the fixtures being played at certain venues, but it should be fair across the board.

Another aspect of Euro 2020 that deserves a mention is the standard of refereeing and I hope we see more of this in the Premier League and European football as a whole. The officials were fantastic throughout the tournament and waved play on when the players went down after the slightest bit of contact - it quickens the game and lord knows we need it. Even the VAR was used a lot quicker and it improved the spectacle, here's to more of that!

Finally, as I name my Euro 2020 Team of the Season, I've given my thoughts on each of them and tried to be fair across the board. The standard of football was really good, so some of these picks had me scratching my head!

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma | Italy, Paris Saint-Germain

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Gianluigi Donnarumma was named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament and has developed a real presence about him. He's been around forever and made his senior debut aged 17, but he's still just 22 and has a huge career ahead of him. Gianluigi Buffon was worshiped in Italy for what he did for club and country, but it looks like we can finally turn that page. The great man can sit back and look at another wonderful goalkeeper emerging - he exuded calm and didn't get flustered at the back.

What I liked about him is the communication he had with his central defenders and the rest of the Italian backline - they had a calmness about them and seemed to understand each other very well. Donnarumma was relatively untroubled at the start of Euro 2020, but he produced some big moments in successive penalty shootouts and was there for Italy when it mattered most. Against England in the Euro 2020 final, maybe Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho didn't produce very good penalties, but I'd like to think Donnarumma's stature got into their heads, particularly in the case of Marcus Rashford.

He's hugely experienced for a 22-year-old and already has great knowledge behind him. A few players looked flustered in the Euro 2020 final, but it looked like a run-of-the-mill job for him, which is exactly what you want to see. Donnarumma was closely run by Jordan Pickford, who won the Euro 2020 Golden Glove and enjoyed a fantastic tournament overall, but he has to be #1 considering the nature of his contributions.

Right-back: Kyle Walker | England, Manchester City

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

I remember watching Kyle Walker at the start of the Denmark game, as his incredible pace came to the fore once again. Denmark had a couple of chances to catch England on the break, but he snuffed out the danger with consummate ease and that's a tremendous strength in his game.

Whether it is recovery pace or what you exhibit as you move forward - pace is pace. He should probably be called Kyle Runner or Kyle Sprinter as he has the ability to recover and outrun opponents regardless of what the situation is.

A proud moment to be named in the @EURO2020 team of the tournament.

Thank you to uefa for selecting me and to my team mates and all of you amazing fans for your support over the last 6 weeks 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#england @England pic.twitter.com/hj5cQLePEV — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 13, 2021

Nobody got past him in around 480 minutes of action at Euro 2020 and Walker was deployed as a right-sided central defender at times, so that is an incredible stat. I know stats don't paint the picture perfectly, but Walker stood for pretty much everybody who watched England and was one of Gareth Southgate's standout players at the tournament.

He got better as the games went on and that's the kind of strength you want in your back-four, so well done to Kyle Walker!

Central defenders: Giorgio Chiellini & Leonardo Bonucci | Italy, Juventus

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

At the heart of the defense, I have to go with the old boys in Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. I love their zest for the game and the way they worked off each other, they are two terrific old pros who were absolutely vital to Italy's Euro 2020 triumph. When one of them got a last-ditch tackle, they'd both get together and do a hand-slap. Sometimes, Gianluigi Donnarumma joined in as well, but they never took it too far. There was humility there, as they encouraged each other throughout the tournament to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

In my opinion, Leonardo Bonucci doesn't get the praise he deserves. He's almost like a midfielder when it comes to his distribution and scored what turned out to be a priceless equalizer in the Euro 2020 final, as he managed to peel off Declan Rice and put the ball into the back of the net from close range. He got the Italians firmly back on their feet and gave them a wave of confidence after the early setback they faced with Luke Shaw's opening goal.

Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini both completed the entire #EURO2020 tournament without being successfully dribbled past by an opposition player or making an error leading to a shot.



WARRIORS. pic.twitter.com/mexIFLrVOO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2021

As for Giorgio Chiellini, I laugh when I watch him. He makes you think he's your mate, but the first chance he gets, he wipes that smile off your face on the pitch. He's a master competitor and a formidable captain who rolled back the years and produced a string of magnificent displays at Euro 2020. In terms of their partnership, he's the perfect foil for Bonucci. The latter isn't a saint by any stretch of the imagination, but we all know Chiellini is the sinner! Bonucci is more polished in terms of his passing range, while Chiellini is rough and ready for battle.

As a unit, they emitted confidence and laid the foundation for Italy's success. I really enjoyed watching them at Euro 2020 - they were the strength of Roberto Mancini's team.

Left-back: Leonardo Spinazzola | Italy, AS Roma

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

I feel cheated by the fact that Leonardo Spinazzola's injury deprived us of watching him at the business end of Euro 2020. He was absolutely fantastic for Italy on the left flank and was a breath of fresh air with his marauding runs down the pitch. He has a history of recurring injuries, but how cruel is it that he damaged his Achilles tendon when he was performing so well at a major tournament?

Much of Italy's play came through the left flank, with Spinazzola forging a fantastic understanding with Lorenzo Insigne. He was a joy to watch and was probably an element of the new Italy. The Italians don't play Catenaccio anymore like the teams that have gone by; this is a team that likes to get on the front foot and take the game to the opposition. He epitomized Italy's philosophy at Euro 2020 and was the catalyst for an awful lot of their movement down the left flank.

5 - Over Italy's first five matches at EURO 2020, Leonardo Spinazzola ranked first for dribbles completed (7), first for progressive carries (58), and second for chances created in open play (8) amongst the Azzurri squad. Flash. #ITA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/KJs4DAWGpo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2021

He was named Man of the Match against Turkey and Austria and was doing so well in a team of winners. Before his injury, Spinazzola was Italy's standout player at Euro 2020 and he was the talk of the town. I just hope he has the strength to overcome such a nasty injury and return to full fitness in the near future. Here's to hoping the injury doesn't slow him down and returns fitter than ever!

