Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 best attackers at the tournament

Euro 2020, like most international tournaments, had its fair share of drama, thrills, goals and upsets.

International football can often prove to be cagey affairs. Managers tend to resort to a pragmatic style of football that revolves around defensive solidity and maintaining shape. Due to the shortened period in which major international tournaments are played and the existence of knockout rounds, teams tend to focus more on keeping their opponents from scoring rather than doing so themselves.

Despite international football being defensively orientated and tactical, teams often depend on their attackers to win games, something that was no different at Euro 2020 as well. Semi-finalists Spain and winners Italy, traditionally known for their stout defence, topped the scoring charts at Euro 2020 with 13 goals apiece.

Quite a few attacking players from the two teams and a few others had success at Euro 2020. On that note, let us take a look at the five best attackers who dazzled at the tournament.

#5 Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Federico Chiesa enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign with Juventus last season. Despite the club enduring a dismal 2020-21 campaign, Chiesa was one of the shining lights for the Bianconeri. He scored 14 goals in 43 appearances, despite being on loan at the Italian giants.

Federico Chiesa carried that form into Euro 2020. After playing the role of an impact substitute in the first few games at Euro 2020, Chiesa started in Italy's final group game against Wales, where he picked up the Man of the Match award.

Chiesa scored his first goal of the tournament against Austria in the Round of 16, emulating his father Enrico, who scored at Euro 96. Chiesa then opened the scoring for Italy in their 1-1 draw with Spain in the semi-finals, which the Azzurri won on penalties.

Federico Chiesa's pace and directness gave an added dimension to Italy's attack. He was a livewire in the final against England, conjuring two decent chances before he hobbled off injured. Nevertheless, he had done enough to be named in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament.

#4 Raheem Sterling (England)

Raheem Sterling has often been one of the most criticised players in English football.

The Manchester City winger endured one of his most disappointing campaigns last season, as he scored just 14 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions, ending the campaign with just one strike in 16 games.

Thus, Sterling's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's starting line-up at Euro 2020 baffled most fans and pundits. However, the player repaid his manager's faith by scoring in the group-stage victories over Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Sterling also scored the opening goal in England's 2-0 victory over Germany in the Round of 16. The winger then won the game-winning penalty in extra time against Denmark in the semi-final, which helped England reach their first-ever European Championship final.

