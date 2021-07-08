Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Manchester United have finally completed the signing of Jadon Sancho, but they are still active in the transfer market looking to complete deals. Barcelona and Real Madrid, on the other hand, have a crucial few weeks coming up.

With Euro 2020 and Copa America ending soon, the focus will shift to the transfer market. Manchester United's transfer plans, Barcelona's plans for Pedri and Lionel Messi, Real Madrid's plans for Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea's plans for Olivier Giroud come under the scanner this week:

Manchester United pushing for Raphael Varane and Eduardo Camavinga transfers

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

The transfer market will enter its most delicate and important phase just after Euro 2020. Now it's time for the final between Italy and England, a historic evening that we look forward to on Sunday at Wembley. Meanwhile, the negotiations continue and the most active team these days is Manchester United. Having formalized the purchase of Jadon Sancho, Manchester United are now moving on to other targets.

Raphael Varane is the first choice for defense but there is still no agreement reached with Real Madrid. The two clubs are in direct contact but Real Madrid have not yet decided on the final price to sell Varane.

Carlo Ancelotti will try to convince the Frenchman who so far has made it clear his desire to try a new experience after so many seasons at Real Madrid. Manchester United see no problem with the agreement on personal terms, but it will be crucial to understand Real Madrid's request and there is still no official offer from the English club.

Eduardo Camavinga, on the other hand, is Manchester United's priority for midfield. The negotiation is ready to start with Rennes. Camavinga's contract expires in June 2022 and he has no intention of renewing the agreement. That's why Manchester United want to try to take advantage of it and put on the table its offer for the midfielder.

Camavinga is waiting. Even Paris Saint-Germain have been following him for months and are in the race to sign the talented Frenchman. Manchester United, however, are progressing with their plans for a talent considered the perfect purchase for the short and long term.

Camavinga is appreciated by everyone at the club and could be an ideal deal for the rebuilding that Manchester United are preparing. It will be important to understand Rennes' request. The rumors around the club speak of 30/35 million euros as a possible amount United will have to offer.

Chelsea star Olivier Giroud edging closer towards a move to AC Milan

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Chelsea, on the other hand, could lose Olivier Giroud. Negotiations to bring Giroud to AC Milan are getting closer and closer to a positive conclusion. The Rossoneri are working to unlock the deal with Chelsea and are ready to buy the French forward.

Milan's goal is to close the deal very soon, possibly as early as this week. The news as of Wednesday evening is that contact with Chelsea had resumed, after the English club had decided to unilaterally exercise the renewal of the player's contract for another season.

In the last few hours, contact has continued with Giroud's agent and with Chelsea, for which it is likely that at this point an indemnity (or a bonus) will be required to free the French striker. Negotiations are in the final stages, with AC Milan confident of closing the agreement as soon as possible.

AC Milan are still working to sign Olivier Giroud. Talks progressing and new contacts in the next hours with Giroud agents and Chelsea in order to reach an agreement. @DiMarzio 🔵 #ACMilan #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2021

Olivier Giroud is considered perfect by Paolo Maldini for AC Milan. He has experience of playing at the very top level and is the reigning world champion with France and European champion last season with Chelsea. With the English club, he has scored 39 goals in 119 appearances in the last 3 and a half years, winning the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and an FA Cup. This is why AC Milan want him at any cost.

Barcelona working on new contracts for Pedri and Lionel Messi

Italy v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Semi-final

Barcelona want Pedri to stay for a long time - as he is considered to be a 'special player'. A jewel that shone with Spain, Pedri was wanted by Bayern Munich a year ago for €40 million. However, Barçelona rejected any kind of offer. Pedri was extraordinary at Euro 2020 but his current contract expires in June 2022. Barçelona do have an option to extend it for two years. He’s 100% staying because for the club he is simply untouchable. But they will be able to offer Pedri a new and improved contract once they fix their financial situation.

Barcelona want Pedri to stay for a long time - as ‘special player’. 🇪🇸 #FCB



Current contract expires in 2022 - Barça have an option to extend it for two years [he’s 100% staying] but they want to offer Pedri a new, improved contract once they will fix the financial situation. pic.twitter.com/wvV7fxPght — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2021

Barca's financial situation needs to be resolved as soon as possible, so much so that Barcelona is working to be able to sell players these days in order to free up salaries for the club.

All this is aimed at being able to announce a renewed contract with Lionel Messi. The agreement is ready until 30 June 2023. Lionel Messi wants to stay and Barçelona want to sign as soon as possible. Financial Fair Play and Copa America have slowed down the announcement. But there is no doubt about Lionel Messi's future.

Real Madrid waiting for updates on Kylian Mbappe

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Around Real Madrid, there are still no updates on Kylian Mbappé because at the moment with Paris Saint-Germain the situation remains blocked. There is no agreement on a new contract, but PSG are not ready to sell at the moment.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale's camp has denied any rumors about him considering retirement this summer. Bale wants to complete his current contract and wait to decide his future at Real Madrid because there have been no final decisions yet.

Meanwhile, an agreement has been found for Brahim Diaz to AC Milan. It will be a loan with a buy option of €25 million. Real Madrid will also have the opportunity to buy Brahim back the following season. Marcelo will not leave because he will be the captain of the new Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti. Nacho is also very close to a contract extension with Real Madrid.

PSG are acting decisively in the transfer market

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Very active on the market are Paris Saint-Germain. After Achraf Hakimi, the contract for Sergio Ramos was signed until June 2023. The next step is the announcement of the deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma. The contracts are signed, the medicals have been completed until June 2026 and Donnarumma has chosen PSG.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, born in 1999. He has 290 caps (!) as professional player between AC Milan and Italy. 🧤🇮🇹



He’s a new PSG player as free agent. Medical already completed, contract signed until 2026. Announcement after Euros.



He’ll stay at PSG - loan never been considered. pic.twitter.com/nxutdVGINw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2021

Leonardo is also negotiating the return of Moise Kean from Everton. The request is for another year of loan with a possible purchase option. The final decision will be up to Rafa Benitez for Kean's future.

Juventus ahead of Arsenal in race to sign Manuel Locatelli

Italy v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Semi-final

Attention now turns towards Manuel Locatelli, Italy's new star. Juventus want to buy him at all costs and the player's priority is Juventus. Arsenal are in contact for Locatelli but there are still no advanced negotiations because the player wants Juventus. The Italian club have received positive responses to their request for the player's sale. There will be a meeting with Sassuolo to understand their intentions. In the meeting, they will go into the details of the negotiation to talk about the formula and figures of the transfer and technical counterparts.

Sassuolo are open to a possible inclusion of Radu Dragusin in the deal, a defender who could be useful to take the place of Marlon, who was sold to Shakhtar Donetsk. The presence of the 19-year-old Romanian as a technical counterpart would also allow the Bianconeri to get closer to the request of 40 million euros made by Sassuolo to sell Locatelli.

Other names under consideration are those of the 20-year-olds Nicolò Fagioli and Felix Correia. The transfer formula also remains to be defined: Juventus proposed a favorable solution also for the budget, such as a two-year loan or with a buy obligation clause.

Lazio complete deal for West Ham United's Felipe Anderson

Everton v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

West Ham United are also completing a sale. The first signing of Maurizio Sarri's new Lazio will be Felipe Anderson. The club practically completed the Brazilian winger's return from West Ham on Wednesday evening. Lazio reached an agreement with the English club on the basis of a definitive transfer for 3 million euros.

Felipe Anderson to Lazio from West Ham, done deal. Total agreement reached, 50% future sale to West Ham - the Brazilian winger will be soon in Roma. 🇧🇷 #Lazio #WHUFC @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2021

Lazio will not pay materially to West Ham, given that the English club still had to recognize this figure from the player's previous purchase in the summer of 2018. In addition, West Ham will be awarded 50% on the future resale of Felipe Anderson.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Ashwin